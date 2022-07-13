Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter

Wordle is a very simple game that can be enjoyed by all types of players. All it takes is accessing the New York Times website from your computer or mobile device.
Some of the secret words that are randomly chosen every day may be more difficult than others. Wordle can get really challenging at times, depending on the first few words used and the amount of information they provide.
Knowing how to choose a good first word to guess will help Wordle players have a smoother game. Some of the best candidates are ‘SLATE’, ‘CARES’, and ‘ARISE’. They all have letters that can appear in most words that are chosen as correct answers.
Regardless of which game start you choose, a little help may be needed. Especially when after the first few tries you’ve only discovered that the secret word of the day has ‘L’ as the second letter, so here are some five-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter to try on Wordle
- blaze
- blitz
- plaza
- flaky
- glaze
- flack
- fleck
- flick
- flock
- fluff
- glyph
- black
- block
- bluff
- clack
- click
- cliff
- clock
- cluck
- pluck
- flake
- flank
- flask
- fluke
- flunk
- blank
- bleak
- blimp
- blink
- bloke
- clamp
- clank
- clerk
- climb
- clink
- cloak
- clump
- flash
- flesh
- flown
- flush
- flyer
- plank
- plumb
- plump
- plunk
- slack
- slick
- slyly
- alpha
- blown
- blush
- clash
- cleft
- cloth
- clove
- clown
- elbow
- flame
- flume
- plush
- slimy
- album
- alike
- blame
- bleep
- bloom
- blurb
- claim
- clasp
- elegy
- fling
- flood
- fluid
- flung
- glory
- glove
- place
- plume
- sleek
- slink
- slump
- slunk
- alive
- allay
- alley
- allow
- alloy
- aloft
- aloof
- blade
- bland
- bleed
- blend
- blind
- blond
- blood
- clang
- cling
- cloud
- clued
- clung
- elfin
- flail
- flair
- flare
- fleet
- flier
- flint
- flirt
- float
- floor
- flora
- floss
- flour
- flout
- flute
- gleam
- globe
- gloom
- olive
- plaid
- plead
- plied
- slash
- slave
- slosh
- sloth
- slush
- alarm
- alibi
- blare
- blast
- bleat
- bless
- bliss
- bloat
- bluer
- blunt
- blurt
- class
- clean
- clear
- cleat
- clone
- close
- clout
- elect
- elope
- glade
- gland
- glide
- iliac
- llama
- plain
- plait
- plane
- plant
- plate
- pleat
- plier
- sleep
- slept
- slice
- slime
- sloop
- slope
- slurp
- ulcer
- algae
- align
- along
- aloud
- elder
- elide
- elude
- glare
- glass
- glean
- glint
- gloat
- gloss
- olden
- older
- slang
- slide
- sling
- slung
- alert
- alien
- allot
- alone
- altar
- alter
- elate
- elite
- slain
- slant
- slate
- sleet
- ultra
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.