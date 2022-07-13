Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter

Wordle is a very simple game that can be enjoyed by all types of players. All it takes is accessing the New York Times website from your computer or mobile device.

Some of the secret words that are randomly chosen every day may be more difficult than others. Wordle can get really challenging at times, depending on the first few words used and the amount of information they provide.

Knowing how to choose a good first word to guess will help Wordle players have a smoother game. Some of the best candidates are ‘SLATE’, ‘CARES’, and ‘ARISE’. They all have letters that can appear in most words that are chosen as correct answers.

Regardless of which game start you choose, a little help may be needed. Especially when after the first few tries you’ve only discovered that the secret word of the day has ‘L’ as the second letter, so here are some five-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘L’ as the second letter to try on Wordle

blaze

blitz

plaza

flaky

glaze

flack

fleck

flick

flock

fluff

glyph

black

block

bluff

clack

click

cliff

clock

cluck

pluck

flake

flank

flask

fluke

flunk

blank

bleak

blimp

blink

bloke

clamp

clank

clerk

climb

clink

cloak

clump

flash

flesh

flown

flush

flyer

plank

plumb

plump

plunk

slack

slick

slyly

alpha

blown

blush

clash

cleft

cloth

clove

clown

elbow

flame

flume

plush

slimy

album

alike

blame

bleep

bloom

blurb

claim

clasp

elegy

fling

flood

fluid

flung

glory

glove

place

plume

sleek

slink

slump

slunk

alive

allay

alley

allow

alloy

aloft

aloof

blade

bland

bleed

blend

blind

blond

blood

clang

cling

cloud

clued

clung

elfin

flail

flair

flare

fleet

flier

flint

flirt

float

floor

flora

floss

flour

flout

flute

gleam

globe

gloom

olive

plaid

plead

plied

slash

slave

slosh

sloth

slush

alarm

alibi

blare

blast

bleat

bless

bliss

bloat

bluer

blunt

blurt

class

clean

clear

cleat

clone

close

clout

elect

elope

glade

gland

glide

iliac

llama

plain

plait

plane

plant

plate

pleat

plier

sleep

slept

slice

slime

sloop

slope

slurp

ulcer

algae

align

along

aloud

elder

elide

elude

glare

glass

glean

glint

gloat

gloss

olden

older

slang

slide

sling

slung

alert

alien

allot

alone

altar

alter

elate

elite

slain

slant

slate

sleet

ultra

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.