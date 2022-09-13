Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle

Wordle is played all over the world. Every day players can try to figure out a new five-letter secret word in up to six tries and having so many people playing the same game shows some interesting information.
Of all the Wordle players on the New York Times website, a majority use the same word to start their games. According to statistics presented by WordleBot, Wordle’s assistant of the New York Times, an average of eight percent of players guess “AUDIO” first.
This is probably due to the popularity of the strategy of using words with many vowels in the initial attempts. In this way, it is possible to guarantee at least one green letter most of the time, as long as the answer is not a word without a vowel.
Another word that can be even more useful than the first is “ADIEU” because unlike “AUDIO” it has the vowel “E” which is much more common than the vowel “O”.
When the first attempt doesn’t reveal any vowel present in the correct answer, don’t forget to test the letter “Y”, like the word “PHONY”, for example as it is prevalent to appear in words without vowels. In this way, the first attempts can reduce the list of possible answers to less than a hundred.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter ‘P’ in the third position, here are some five-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle to try on Wordle
- alpha
- amped
- ample
- amply
- ampul
- appal
- appay
- appel
- apple
- apply
- appro
- appui
- appuy
- arpas
- arpen
- aspen
- asper
- aspic
- aspis
- aspro
- bapus
- bepat
- biped
- bipod
- buppy
- capas
- caped
- caper
- capes
- caphs
- capiz
- caple
- capon
- capos
- capot
- capul
- caput
- cepes
- cippi
- copal
- copay
- coped
- copen
- coper
- copes
- coppy
- copra
- copse
- copsy
- cupel
- cupid
- cuppa
- cuppy
- depot
- depth
- dippy
- dipso
- dopas
- doped
- doper
- dopes
- dopey
- duped
- duper
- dupes
- duple
- duply
- duppy
- elpee
- empts
- empty
- eupad
- expat
- expel
- expos
- gaped
- gaper
- gapes
- gapos
- gappy
- gipon
- gippo
- gippy
- gipsy
- gopak
- gopik
- guppy
- gyppo
- gyppy
- gypsy
- hapax
- haply
- happy
- hapus
- hepar
- hiply
- hippo
- hippy
- hoped
- hoper
- hopes
- hoppy
- hyped
- hyper
- hypes
- hypha
- hypos
- imped
- impel
- impis
- imply
- impot
- input
- ippon
- japan
- japed
- japer
- japes
- jupes
- jupon
- kapas
- kaphs
- kapok
- kappa
- kaput
- kepis
- kipes
- kippa
- kipps
- kopek
- kophs
- kopje
- koppa
- kypes
- lapel
- lapin
- lapis
- lapje
- lapse
- leper
- lepid
- lepra
- lepta
- lipid
- lipin
- lipos
- lippy
- loped
- loper
- lopes
- loppy
- lupin
- lupus
- mapau
- maple
- moped
- moper
- mopes
- mopey
- moppy
- mopsy
- mopus
- napas
- naped
- napes
- napoo
- nappa
- nappe
- nappy
- neper
- nepit
- nipas
- nippy
- nopal
- olpae
- olpes
- ooped
- oppos
- orpin
- oupas
- ouped
- ouphe
- ouphs
- papal
- papas
- papaw
- paper
- papes
- pappi
- pappy
- pepla
- pepos
- peppy
- phpht
- pipal
- pipas
- piped
- piper
- pipes
- pipet
- pipis
- pipit
- pippy
- pipul
- popes
- poppa
- poppy
- popsy
- pupae
- pupal
- pupas
- pupil
- puppy
- pupus
- qophs
- raped
- raper
- rapes
- raphe
- rapid
- rappe
- repay
- repeg
- repel
- repin
- repla
- reply
- repos
- repot
- repps
- repro
- riped
- ripen
- riper
- ripes
- ripps
- roped
- roper
- ropes
- ropey
- rupee
- rupia
- ryper
- sapan
- sapid
- sapor
- sappy
- sepad
- sepal
- sepia
- sepic
- sepoy
- septa
- septs
- siped
- sipes
- sippy
- sophs
- sophy
- sopor
- soppy
- sopra
- super
- supes
- supra
- syped
- sypes
- syphs
- tapas
- taped
- tapen
- taper
- tapes
- tapet
- tapir
- tapis
- tappa
- tapus
- tepal
- tepas
- tepee
- tepid
- tepoy
- tipis
- tippy
- tipsy
- topaz
- toped
- topee
- topek
- toper
- topes
- tophe
- tophi
- tophs
- topic
- topis
- topoi
- topos
- tupek
- tupik
- tuple
- typal
- typed
- types
- typey
- typic
- typos
- typps
- typto
- ulpan
- umped
- umpie
- umpty
- unpay
- unpeg
- unpen
- unpin
- upped
- upper
- urped
- vapid
- vapor
- viper
- wiped
- wiper
- wipes
- yapok
- yapon
- yapps
- yappy
- yipes
- yippy
- ympes
- yupon
- yuppy
- zappy
- zippo
- zippy
- zoppa
- zoppo
- zupan
- zupas
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.