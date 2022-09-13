Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle

Wordle is played all over the world. Every day players can try to figure out a new five-letter secret word in up to six tries and having so many people playing the same game shows some interesting information.

Of all the Wordle players on the New York Times website, a majority use the same word to start their games. According to statistics presented by WordleBot, Wordle’s assistant of the New York Times, an average of eight percent of players guess “AUDIO” first.

This is probably due to the popularity of the strategy of using words with many vowels in the initial attempts. In this way, it is possible to guarantee at least one green letter most of the time, as long as the answer is not a word without a vowel.

Another word that can be even more useful than the first is “ADIEU” because unlike “AUDIO” it has the vowel “E” which is much more common than the vowel “O”.

When the first attempt doesn’t reveal any vowel present in the correct answer, don’t forget to test the letter “Y”, like the word “PHONY”, for example as it is prevalent to appear in words without vowels. In this way, the first attempts can reduce the list of possible answers to less than a hundred.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter ‘P’ in the third position, here are some five-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘P’ in the middle to try on Wordle

alpha

amped

ample

amply

ampul

appal

appay

appel

apple

apply

appro

appui

appuy

arpas

arpen

aspen

asper

aspic

aspis

aspro

bapus

bepat

biped

bipod

buppy

capas

caped

caper

capes

caphs

capiz

caple

capon

capos

capot

capul

caput

cepes

cippi

copal

copay

coped

copen

coper

copes

coppy

copra

copse

copsy

cupel

cupid

cuppa

cuppy

depot

depth

dippy

dipso

dopas

doped

doper

dopes

dopey

duped

duper

dupes

duple

duply

duppy

elpee

empts

empty

eupad

expat

expel

expos

gaped

gaper

gapes

gapos

gappy

gipon

gippo

gippy

gipsy

gopak

gopik

guppy

gyppo

gyppy

gypsy

hapax

haply

happy

hapus

hepar

hiply

hippo

hippy

hoped

hoper

hopes

hoppy

hyped

hyper

hypes

hypha

hypos

imped

impel

impis

imply

impot

input

ippon

japan

japed

japer

japes

jupes

jupon

kapas

kaphs

kapok

kappa

kaput

kepis

kipes

kippa

kipps

kopek

kophs

kopje

koppa

kypes

lapel

lapin

lapis

lapje

lapse

leper

lepid

lepra

lepta

lipid

lipin

lipos

lippy

loped

loper

lopes

loppy

lupin

lupus

mapau

maple

moped

moper

mopes

mopey

moppy

mopsy

mopus

napas

naped

napes

napoo

nappa

nappe

nappy

neper

nepit

nipas

nippy

nopal

olpae

olpes

ooped

oppos

orpin

oupas

ouped

ouphe

ouphs

papal

papas

papaw

paper

papes

pappi

pappy

pepla

pepos

peppy

phpht

pipal

pipas

piped

piper

pipes

pipet

pipis

pipit

pippy

pipul

popes

poppa

poppy

popsy

pupae

pupal

pupas

pupil

puppy

pupus

qophs

raped

raper

rapes

raphe

rapid

rappe

repay

repeg

repel

repin

repla

reply

repos

repot

repps

repro

riped

ripen

riper

ripes

ripps

roped

roper

ropes

ropey

rupee

rupia

ryper

sapan

sapid

sapor

sappy

sepad

sepal

sepia

sepic

sepoy

septa

septs

siped

sipes

sippy

sophs

sophy

sopor

soppy

sopra

super

supes

supra

syped

sypes

syphs

tapas

taped

tapen

taper

tapes

tapet

tapir

tapis

tappa

tapus

tepal

tepas

tepee

tepid

tepoy

tipis

tippy

tipsy

topaz

toped

topee

topek

toper

topes

tophe

tophi

tophs

topic

topis

topoi

topos

tupek

tupik

tuple

typal

typed

types

typey

typic

typos

typps

typto

ulpan

umped

umpie

umpty

unpay

unpeg

unpen

unpin

upped

upper

urped

vapid

vapor

viper

wiped

wiper

wipes

yapok

yapon

yapps

yappy

yipes

yippy

ympes

yupon

yuppy

zappy

zippo

zippy

zoppa

zoppo

zupan

zupas

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.