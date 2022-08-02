Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, and ‘O’

Wordle was so successful that the game of guessing words in a fixed number of attempts ended up getting several other fan-made versions.

In some of them, the game remains very similar, but it is necessary to guess a greater number of words at the same time. The most famous of this style are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. In which the player has to guess two, four and eight words respectively in a greater number of tries than the original Wordle. But weirder shapes were also created, such as Sedordle and Duotrigordle, where the number of words goes to 16 and 32. They are weird but fun and all these versions have a way of randomizing the answers so that players can play as many times as they like during the day.

Other people have used the Wordle formula in a different way. Making your players guess songs, as was the case with Heardle. Or guessing things by their characteristics, not by the letters of their names, as is the case with Squirdle, which makes its players guess Pokémon by generation, size, weight, and type.

The fact is that there is a Wordle form for everyone.

If you used your first tries in Wordle and only found that the secret word has the letters ‘L’ and ‘O’, but you don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’ and ‘O’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘L’, and ‘O’ to try on Wordle

aboil

acold

afoul

agloo

aglow

ahold

aioli

alamo

aldol

algor

allod

allot

allow

alloy

aloes

aloft

aloha

aloin

alone

along

aloof

aloud

altho

altos

amole

anglo

anole

argol

atoll

awols

azlon

azole

belon

below

bilbo

bloat

blobs

block

blocs

blogs

bloke

blond

blood

bloom

bloop

blots

blown

blows

blowy

bogle

boils

bolar

bolas

bolds

boles

bolls

bolos

bolts

bolus

boral

botel

boule

boult

bowel

bowls

boxla

boyla

broil

calos

carol

cello

celom

ceorl

choil

choli

cibol

claro

cloak

clock

clods

clogs

clomb

clomp

clone

clonk

clons

cloot

clops

close

cloth

clots

cloud

clour

clout

clove

clown

cloys

cloze

coala

coals

coaly

coble

coils

colas

colby

colds

coled

coles

colic

colin

colly

colog

colon

color

colts

colza

comal

cools

copal

coral

could

cowls

coxal

coyly

cyclo

cymol

dhole

dholl

diols

dobla

doily

dolce

dolci

doled

doles

dolls

dolly

dolma

dolor

dolts

domal

dooly

dotal

doula

dowel

doyly

droll

drool

elbow

eloin

elope

enols

enrol

extol

felon

fillo

filos

float

flock

flocs

floes

flogs

flong

flood

floor

flops

flora

floss

flota

flour

flout

flown

flows

fluor

foals

focal

foils

folds

foley

folia

folic

folio

folks

folky

folly

fools

fouls

fowls

galop

gaols

ghoul

gloam

gloat

globe

globs

glogg

gloms

gloom

gloop

glops

glory

gloss

glost

glout

glove

glows

gloze

gluon

goals

godly

golds

golem

golfs

golly

goral

growl

hallo

halon

halos

helio

hello

helos

helot

hillo

holds

holed

holes

holey

holks

holla

hollo

holly

holme

holms

holos

holts

hooly

horal

hosel

hotel

hotly

hovel

howls

hoyle

hullo

idols

igloo

indol

jalop

joles

jolly

jolts

jolty

joual

joule

jowls

jowly

ketol

kilos

klong

kloof

knoll

koala

koels

kohls

kolas

kolos

labor

laevo

largo

lasso

lemon

lenos

lento

leone

lidos

limbo

limos

lingo

linos

lions

lipos

lirot

litho

llano

loach

loads

loafs

loams

loamy

loans

loath

lobar

lobby

lobed

lobes

lobos

local

loche

lochs

locie

locis

locks

locos

locum

locus

loden

lodes

lodge

loess

lofts

lofty

logan

loges

loggy

logia

logic

login

logoi

logon

logos

loids

loins

lolls

lolly

loner

longe

longs

looby

looed

looey

loofa

loofs

looie

looks

looky

looms

loons

loony

loops

loopy

loose

loots

loped

loper

lopes

loppy

loral

loran

lords

lores

loris

lorry

losel

loser

loses

lossy

lotah

lotas

lotic

lotos

lotte

lotto

lotus

lough

louie

louis

louma

loupe

loups

lours

loury

louse

lousy

louts

lovat

loved

lover

loves

lovey

lowed

lower

lowes

lowly

lowse

loxed

loxes

loyal

ludos

melon

metol

milos

modal

model

mogul

mohel

moils

molal

molar

molas

molds

moldy

moles

molls

molly

molto

molts

molys

moola

mools

moral

morel

motel

mould

moult

nerol

nicol

noble

nobly

nodal

noels

noils

noily

nolos

nonyl

nopal

notal

novel

nylon

obeli

obole

oboli

obols

octal

octyl

oculi

oddly

odyle

odyls

offal

ogled

ogler

ogles

oiled

oiler

olden

older

oldie

oleic

olein

oleos

oleum

olios

olive

ollas

ollie

ology

onlay

opals

orals

oriel

orles

orlop

osmol

ousel

ouzel

ovals

ovoli

ovolo

ovule

owlet

oxlip

parol

pelon

phlox

pilot

pleon

plods

plonk

plops

plots

plotz

plows

ploye

ploys

pluot

poilu

polar

poled

poler

poles

polio

polis

polka

polls

polos

polyp

polys

pools

poult

prole

prowl

pulao

pylon

quoll

reoil

roble

roils

roily

roles

rolfs

rolls

rotls

rowel

royal

salol

salon

salvo

scold

scowl

sheol

shoal

shool

shorl

silos

skoal

skols

slobs

sloes

slogs

sloid

slojd

slomo

sloop

slope

slops

slosh

sloth

slots

slows

sloyd

smolt

snool

socle

soils

sokol

solan

solar

solas

soldi

soldo

soled

solei

soles

solid

solon

solos

solum

solus

solve

sonly

sorel

sotol

souls

spoil

spool

stole

stool

sulfo

talon

taxol

telco

teloi

telos

thiol

thole

toile

toils

tolan

tolar

tolas

toled

toles

tolls

tolts

tolus

tolyl

tonal

tools

total

towel

triol

troll

valor

viola

viols

vlogs

vocal

voila

voile

volar

voled

voles

volks

volta

volte

volti

volts

volva

vowel

voxel

vulgo

whole

whorl

wilco

woald

woful

wolds

wolfs

wools

wooly

world

would

xylol

yodel

yodle

yokel

yolks

yolky

yowls

zlote

zloty

zoeal

zonal

zoril

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.