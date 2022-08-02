Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, and ‘O’

Wordle was so successful that the game of guessing words in a fixed number of attempts ended up getting several other fan-made versions.
In some of them, the game remains very similar, but it is necessary to guess a greater number of words at the same time. The most famous of this style are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. In which the player has to guess two, four and eight words respectively in a greater number of tries than the original Wordle. But weirder shapes were also created, such as Sedordle and Duotrigordle, where the number of words goes to 16 and 32. They are weird but fun and all these versions have a way of randomizing the answers so that players can play as many times as they like during the day.
Other people have used the Wordle formula in a different way. Making your players guess songs, as was the case with Heardle. Or guessing things by their characteristics, not by the letters of their names, as is the case with Squirdle, which makes its players guess Pokémon by generation, size, weight, and type.
The fact is that there is a Wordle form for everyone.
If you used your first tries in Wordle and only found that the secret word has the letters ‘L’ and ‘O’, but you don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’ and ‘O’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘L’, and ‘O’ to try on Wordle
- aboil
- acold
- afoul
- agloo
- aglow
- ahold
- aioli
- alamo
- aldol
- algor
- allod
- allot
- allow
- alloy
- aloes
- aloft
- aloha
- aloin
- alone
- along
- aloof
- aloud
- altho
- altos
- amole
- anglo
- anole
- argol
- atoll
- awols
- azlon
- azole
- belon
- below
- bilbo
- bloat
- blobs
- block
- blocs
- blogs
- bloke
- blond
- blood
- bloom
- bloop
- blots
- blown
- blows
- blowy
- bogle
- boils
- bolar
- bolas
- bolds
- boles
- bolls
- bolos
- bolts
- bolus
- boral
- botel
- boule
- boult
- bowel
- bowls
- boxla
- boyla
- broil
- calos
- carol
- cello
- celom
- ceorl
- choil
- choli
- cibol
- claro
- cloak
- clock
- clods
- clogs
- clomb
- clomp
- clone
- clonk
- clons
- cloot
- clops
- close
- cloth
- clots
- cloud
- clour
- clout
- clove
- clown
- cloys
- cloze
- coala
- coals
- coaly
- coble
- coils
- colas
- colby
- colds
- coled
- coles
- colic
- colin
- colly
- colog
- colon
- color
- colts
- colza
- comal
- cools
- copal
- coral
- could
- cowls
- coxal
- coyly
- cyclo
- cymol
- dhole
- dholl
- diols
- dobla
- doily
- dolce
- dolci
- doled
- doles
- dolls
- dolly
- dolma
- dolor
- dolts
- domal
- dooly
- dotal
- doula
- dowel
- doyly
- droll
- drool
- elbow
- eloin
- elope
- enols
- enrol
- extol
- felon
- fillo
- filos
- float
- flock
- flocs
- floes
- flogs
- flong
- flood
- floor
- flops
- flora
- floss
- flota
- flour
- flout
- flown
- flows
- fluor
- foals
- focal
- foils
- folds
- foley
- folia
- folic
- folio
- folks
- folky
- folly
- fools
- fouls
- fowls
- galop
- gaols
- ghoul
- gloam
- gloat
- globe
- globs
- glogg
- gloms
- gloom
- gloop
- glops
- glory
- gloss
- glost
- glout
- glove
- glows
- gloze
- gluon
- goals
- godly
- golds
- golem
- golfs
- golly
- goral
- growl
- hallo
- halon
- halos
- helio
- hello
- helos
- helot
- hillo
- holds
- holed
- holes
- holey
- holks
- holla
- hollo
- holly
- holme
- holms
- holos
- holts
- hooly
- horal
- hosel
- hotel
- hotly
- hovel
- howls
- hoyle
- hullo
- idols
- igloo
- indol
- jalop
- joles
- jolly
- jolts
- jolty
- joual
- joule
- jowls
- jowly
- ketol
- kilos
- klong
- kloof
- knoll
- koala
- koels
- kohls
- kolas
- kolos
- labor
- laevo
- largo
- lasso
- lemon
- lenos
- lento
- leone
- lidos
- limbo
- limos
- lingo
- linos
- lions
- lipos
- lirot
- litho
- llano
- loach
- loads
- loafs
- loams
- loamy
- loans
- loath
- lobar
- lobby
- lobed
- lobes
- lobos
- local
- loche
- lochs
- locie
- locis
- locks
- locos
- locum
- locus
- loden
- lodes
- lodge
- loess
- lofts
- lofty
- logan
- loges
- loggy
- logia
- logic
- login
- logoi
- logon
- logos
- loids
- loins
- lolls
- lolly
- loner
- longe
- longs
- looby
- looed
- looey
- loofa
- loofs
- looie
- looks
- looky
- looms
- loons
- loony
- loops
- loopy
- loose
- loots
- loped
- loper
- lopes
- loppy
- loral
- loran
- lords
- lores
- loris
- lorry
- losel
- loser
- loses
- lossy
- lotah
- lotas
- lotic
- lotos
- lotte
- lotto
- lotus
- lough
- louie
- louis
- louma
- loupe
- loups
- lours
- loury
- louse
- lousy
- louts
- lovat
- loved
- lover
- loves
- lovey
- lowed
- lower
- lowes
- lowly
- lowse
- loxed
- loxes
- loyal
- ludos
- melon
- metol
- milos
- modal
- model
- mogul
- mohel
- moils
- molal
- molar
- molas
- molds
- moldy
- moles
- molls
- molly
- molto
- molts
- molys
- moola
- mools
- moral
- morel
- motel
- mould
- moult
- nerol
- nicol
- noble
- nobly
- nodal
- noels
- noils
- noily
- nolos
- nonyl
- nopal
- notal
- novel
- nylon
- obeli
- obole
- oboli
- obols
- octal
- octyl
- oculi
- oddly
- odyle
- odyls
- offal
- ogled
- ogler
- ogles
- oiled
- oiler
- olden
- older
- oldie
- oleic
- olein
- oleos
- oleum
- olios
- olive
- ollas
- ollie
- ology
- onlay
- opals
- orals
- oriel
- orles
- orlop
- osmol
- ousel
- ouzel
- ovals
- ovoli
- ovolo
- ovule
- owlet
- oxlip
- parol
- pelon
- phlox
- pilot
- pleon
- plods
- plonk
- plops
- plots
- plotz
- plows
- ploye
- ploys
- pluot
- poilu
- polar
- poled
- poler
- poles
- polio
- polis
- polka
- polls
- polos
- polyp
- polys
- pools
- poult
- prole
- prowl
- pulao
- pylon
- quoll
- reoil
- roble
- roils
- roily
- roles
- rolfs
- rolls
- rotls
- rowel
- royal
- salol
- salon
- salvo
- scold
- scowl
- sheol
- shoal
- shool
- shorl
- silos
- skoal
- skols
- slobs
- sloes
- slogs
- sloid
- slojd
- slomo
- sloop
- slope
- slops
- slosh
- sloth
- slots
- slows
- sloyd
- smolt
- snool
- socle
- soils
- sokol
- solan
- solar
- solas
- soldi
- soldo
- soled
- solei
- soles
- solid
- solon
- solos
- solum
- solus
- solve
- sonly
- sorel
- sotol
- souls
- spoil
- spool
- stole
- stool
- sulfo
- talon
- taxol
- telco
- teloi
- telos
- thiol
- thole
- toile
- toils
- tolan
- tolar
- tolas
- toled
- toles
- tolls
- tolts
- tolus
- tolyl
- tonal
- tools
- total
- towel
- triol
- troll
- valor
- viola
- viols
- vlogs
- vocal
- voila
- voile
- volar
- voled
- voles
- volks
- volta
- volte
- volti
- volts
- volva
- vowel
- voxel
- vulgo
- whole
- whorl
- wilco
- woald
- woful
- wolds
- wolfs
- wools
- wooly
- world
- would
- xylol
- yodel
- yodle
- yokel
- yolks
- yolky
- yowls
- zlote
- zloty
- zoeal
- zonal
- zoril
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.