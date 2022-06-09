Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘IR’

Wordle is a game that tests its players’ vocabulary by making them discover random secret words every day. In a few days you will easily find the right answer as a word you normally use in everyday life. Other days, you’ll discover new words you’ve never heard before.

As the game can be challenging, its players have developed varied strategies to beat it using as few attempts as possible. There are tips and tricks that can help any player. For those who would like to delve a little deeper into the strategies used, one of the most famous and promising is to use words with mostly vowels at the beginning of attempts to greatly reduce the number of options in the next attempts.

Another way involving first guesses is to choose the best words to guess first in Wordle. Some players have even put bots to play the game and find out what are the best words to start with, according to statistics extracted from the games played by the bots.

If you are still struggling, you may need more specific help. Like when you used several of the initial attempts and only found that the secret word has the letters “IR.” For these cases, here are some five letter words that contain ‘IR’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘IR’ to try on Wordle

quirk

faqir

vizir

mirza

ziram

chirk

mirex

mirky

quire

quirt

zaire

jirds

kirks

birch

chirm

chirp

fakir

kafir

kefir

shirk

birks

fairy

firry

firth

hairy

mirks

smirk

whirl

whirr

whirs

yirth

birth

chair

chiro

chirr

chiru

choir

dirks

firms

irked

mirth

spiry

twirp

circa

circs

dairy

dirty

fired

girly

girsh

girth

hired

iroko

keirs

kirns

mbira

skirl

skirr

skirt

stirk

third

virga

virid

weird

wired

yaird

yirds

afire

airth

birds

caird

diram

eyrir

fairs

firer

fires

firns

first

flair

flirs

flirt

hairs

heirs

hiree

hirer

hires

irony

lairy

mired

mirid

pirog

shire

shirr

shirt

swirl

their

thirl

twirl

vairs

viral

vireo

vires

virls

virtu

virus

wairs

weirs

wirer

wires

wirra

yirrs

amirs

bairn

birle

birls

birrs

birse

cairn

cires

cirri

coirs

dirge

emirs

girds

mairs

mires

mirin

moira

moire

pairs

pirns

sabir

sirup

speir

spire

spirt

stirp

tapir

aired

deair

direr

dirls

dirts

girls

girns

giron

giros

girts

glair

guiro

irade

irids

iring

laird

nadir

sired

tired

airer

airns

airts

astir

irate

irone

irons

lairs

liras

lirot

naira

nairu

noirs

siree

siren

sires

sirra

stair

stirs

tires

tirls

tiros

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.