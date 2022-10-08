Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘V’

Wordle makes many players want to keep their stats high, as the game encourages sharing results via social media. Much of the game’s success can be attributed to the great interaction between players from all over the world.

If you just found out that the letters “I” and “V” are in the right answer for the day’s puzzle and you don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words that contain “I” and “V” in any position, to help you find the right ones.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘V’ to try on Wordle

aiver

ajiva

alive

anvil

avail

avian

avine

avion

avise

aviso

avize

avoid

bavin

bivia

bivvy

blive

bovid

bravi

cavie

cavil

chive

chivs

chivy

cives

civet

civic

civie

civil

civvy

clavi

covin

davit

devil

divan

divas

dived

diver

dives

divis

divot

divvy

dovie

drive

envoi

ervil

evict

evils

evite

fiver

fives

gived

given

giver

gives

hived

hiver

hives

invar

ivied

ivies

ivory

jived

jiver

jives

jivey

kevil

kieve

kivas

knive

levin

levis

lieve

lived

liven

liver

lives

livid

livor

livre

mavie

mavin

mavis

mieve

mirvs

movie

naevi

naive

neive

nieve

nival

ogive

olive

ovine

ovist

ovoid

ovoli

pavid

pavin

pavis

pivot

privy

ravin

reive

revie

rieve

rival

rivas

rived

rivel

riven

river

rives

rivet

rivos

savin

shiva

shive

shivs

sieve

silva

siver

skive

skivy

slive

spivs

stive

stivy

swive

vails

vaire

vairs

vairy

vakil

valid

valis

vapid

varia

varix

vatic

vegie

veils

veily

veins

veiny

venin

vexil

vezir

vials

viand

vibes

vibex

vibey

vicar

viced

vices

vichy

video

viers

views

viewy

vifda

vigas

vigia

vigil

vigor

vilde

viler

villa

villi

vills

vimen

vinal

vinas

vinca

vined

viner

vines

vinew

vinic

vinos

vints

vinyl

viola

viold

viols

viper

viral

vired

vireo

vires

virga

virge

virid

virls

virtu

virus

visas

vised

vises

visie

visit

visne

vison

visor

vista

visto

vitae

vital

vitas

vitex

vitta

vivas

vivat

vivda

viver

vives

vivid

vixen

vizir

vizor

vleis

vlies

vogie

voice

voids

voila

voile

volti

vomit

vraic

vrils

vying

waive

wived

wiver

wives

yrivd

All words in this list are accepted by Wordle as valid attempts. You can use words with many vowels at the beginning to find out which ones are present in the answer and eliminate words that contain the others. Do not forget that there are answers with repeated letters that are more difficult to discover, and start by trying to guess more common words, as they are more likely to be the correct answer than words that are rarely seen in everyday life.