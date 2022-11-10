Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘U’

For longtime Wordle players, it is important to have a strategy so you avoid losing your streak. And one of the most popular strategies is to start the game by finding out which vowels are part of the word. There are a few words with three or four vowels that you can try over your first guess or two.

But after doing that, you might still not have a great idea of what the actual word is, besides a couple of vowels. If that is happening to you today after finding that today’s word has “I” and “U” somewhere, check out the list below for some inspiration for words with those two letters.

There is also a short guide after the list, containing possible strategies you can follow to narrow down the list and get to the answer within a maximum of six tries.

Five-letter words with “I” and “U” to try on Wordle

ADIEU

ADUKI

AGUTI

AITUS

APPUI

AUDIO

AUDIT

AULIC

AULOI

AUMIL

AUREI

AURIC

AURIS

AUXIN

AZUKI

BIJOU

BITOU

BLUID

BRUIN

BRUIT

BUDIS

BUFFI

BUIKS

BUILD

BUILT

BUIST

BUNIA

BURFI

BURIN

BUSTI

CAURI

CHIRU

COQUI

CUBIC

CUBIT

CUIFS

CUING

CUISH

CUITS

CULTI

CUMIN

CUNEI

CUNIT

CUPID

CURIA

CURIE

CURIO

CURLI

CURSI

CUTIE

CUTIN

CUTIS

DHUTI

DRUID

DUING

DUITS

DULIA

DUOMI

DURZI

ENNUI

EQUID

EQUIP

ETUIS

FICHU

FICUS

FILUM

FIQUE

FLUID

FRUIT

FUGIE

FUGIO

FUJIS

FUNDI

FUNGI

FUSIL

FUZIL

GIBUS

GIGUE

GIUST

GUIDE

GUIDS

GUILD

GUILE

GUILT

GUIMP

GUIRO

GUISE

GUMMI

GUQIN

GUSLI

HAIKU

HILUM

HILUS

HINAU

HOURI

HUIAS

HUMIC

HUMID

HUTIA

ICTUS

IGLUS

ILEUM

ILEUS

ILIUM

IMAUM

IMBUE

INCUR

INCUS

INCUT

INDUE

INPUT

INRUN

INULA

INURE

INURN

INUST

ISSUE

JUICE

JUICY

JUVIE

KAURI

KITUL

KRUBI

KUBIE

KUFIS

KUIAS

KUKRI

KULFI

KUMIS

KURIS

KUTIS

LIEUS

LINUM

LINUX

LOUIE

LOUIS

LUCID

LUDIC

LUMBI

LUNGI

LUPIN

LURGI

LURID

MAQUI

MAURI

MIAOU

MIAUL

MINUS

MIXUP

MUCIC

MUCID

MUCIN

MUDIR

MUFTI

MUIDS

MUILS

MUIRS

MUIST

MUJIK

MULIE

MUNIS

MURID

MURRI

MURTI

MUSIC

MUSIT

MUTIS

NAIRU

NIDUS

NIKAU

NISUS

NUBIA

NUDIE

OCULI

ODIUM

ONIUM

OPIUM

OUBIT

OUIJA

OURIE

PICUL

PIKAU

PIKUL

PILAU

PILUM

PILUS

PINUP

PIOUS

PIPUL

PIQUE

PIUMS

POILU

PUBIC

PUBIS

PUDIC

PUGIL

PULIK

PULIS

PULLI

PUMIE

PUNJI

PUPIL

PURIN

PURIS

PUTID

PUTTI

QUAIL

QUAIR

QUAIS

QUASI

QUBIT

QUICH

QUICK

QUIDS

QUIET

QUIFF

QUILL

QUILT

QUIMS

QUINA

QUINE

QUINO

QUINS

QUINT

QUIPO

QUIPS

QUIPU

QUIRE

QUIRK

QUIRT

QUIST

QUITE

QUITS

QUOIF

QUOIN

QUOIT

RAHUI

RIMUS

RISUS

RUBAI

RUBIN

RUBLI

RUDIE

RUDIS

RUING

RUINS

RUNIC

RUPIA

RUTIN

SCUDI

SHIUR

SIEUR

SIMUL

SINUS

SIRUP

SITUP

SITUS

SLUIT

SQUIB

SQUID

SQUIT

SQUIZ

SUCCI

SUIDS

SUING

SUINT

SUITE

SUITS

SULCI

SUMIS

SUNIS

SUSHI

TITUP

TUILE

TUINA

TUISM

TULIP

TULSI

TUMID

TUNIC

TUPIK

TUTTI

UGALI

ULMIN

ULYIE

ULZIE

UMAMI

UMIAC

UMIAK

UMIAQ

UMPIE

UNAIS

UNBID

UNCIA

UNDID

UNFIT

UNFIX

UNHIP

UNICA

UNIFY

UNION

UNITE

UNITS

UNITY

UNKID

UNLID

UNLIT

UNMIX

UNPIN

UNRID

UNRIG

UNRIP

UNTIE

UNTIL

UNTIN

UNWIT

UNZIP

UPLIT

UPTIE

URAEI

URALI

URARI

URBIA

UREIC

URIAL

URINE

URITE

URSID

USING

UTERI

UTILE

VIRTU

VIRUS

WUXIA

ZUZIM

You’ve already found two vowels in “I” and “U,” which means you probably started from the vowels, and it is probably best to prioritize consonants over your next guesses. One thing you can do, if you haven’t tried them all yet, is mix in one other vowel at a time, like “A” or “E,” with two consonants at a time, starting from the most common ones you haven’t tried yet (like “L,” “R,” “S,” or “T”).

Before you start this next batch of guesses, though, cross out all the words from the list that don’t fit the exact criteria you need. That includes all words with letters that came out gray so far, as well as those where the “I” and “U” are not in the right place—if they only came out yellow, that means any words repeating the placement that got yellow boxes. After each guess, repeat the process, crossing out more words from the list. It will make it easier to visualize what letters you should try next and if you should check for a repeat letter as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.