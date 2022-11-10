Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘U’

For longtime Wordle players, it is important to have a strategy so you avoid losing your streak. And one of the most popular strategies is to start the game by finding out which vowels are part of the word. There are a few words with three or four vowels that you can try over your first guess or two.
But after doing that, you might still not have a great idea of what the actual word is, besides a couple of vowels. If that is happening to you today after finding that today’s word has “I” and “U” somewhere, check out the list below for some inspiration for words with those two letters.
There is also a short guide after the list, containing possible strategies you can follow to narrow down the list and get to the answer within a maximum of six tries.
Five-letter words with “I” and “U” to try on Wordle
- ADIEU
- ADUKI
- AGUTI
- AITUS
- APPUI
- AUDIO
- AUDIT
- AULIC
- AULOI
- AUMIL
- AUREI
- AURIC
- AURIS
- AUXIN
- AZUKI
- BIJOU
- BITOU
- BLUID
- BRUIN
- BRUIT
- BUDIS
- BUFFI
- BUIKS
- BUILD
- BUILT
- BUIST
- BUNIA
- BURFI
- BURIN
- BUSTI
- CAURI
- CHIRU
- COQUI
- CUBIC
- CUBIT
- CUIFS
- CUING
- CUISH
- CUITS
- CULTI
- CUMIN
- CUNEI
- CUNIT
- CUPID
- CURIA
- CURIE
- CURIO
- CURLI
- CURSI
- CUTIE
- CUTIN
- CUTIS
- DHUTI
- DRUID
- DUING
- DUITS
- DULIA
- DUOMI
- DURZI
- ENNUI
- EQUID
- EQUIP
- ETUIS
- FICHU
- FICUS
- FILUM
- FIQUE
- FLUID
- FRUIT
- FUGIE
- FUGIO
- FUJIS
- FUNDI
- FUNGI
- FUSIL
- FUZIL
- GIBUS
- GIGUE
- GIUST
- GUIDE
- GUIDS
- GUILD
- GUILE
- GUILT
- GUIMP
- GUIRO
- GUISE
- GUMMI
- GUQIN
- GUSLI
- HAIKU
- HILUM
- HILUS
- HINAU
- HOURI
- HUIAS
- HUMIC
- HUMID
- HUTIA
- ICTUS
- IGLUS
- ILEUM
- ILEUS
- ILIUM
- IMAUM
- IMBUE
- INCUR
- INCUS
- INCUT
- INDUE
- INPUT
- INRUN
- INULA
- INURE
- INURN
- INUST
- ISSUE
- JUICE
- JUICY
- JUVIE
- KAURI
- KITUL
- KRUBI
- KUBIE
- KUFIS
- KUIAS
- KUKRI
- KULFI
- KUMIS
- KURIS
- KUTIS
- LIEUS
- LINUM
- LINUX
- LOUIE
- LOUIS
- LUCID
- LUDIC
- LUMBI
- LUNGI
- LUPIN
- LURGI
- LURID
- MAQUI
- MAURI
- MIAOU
- MIAUL
- MINUS
- MIXUP
- MUCIC
- MUCID
- MUCIN
- MUDIR
- MUFTI
- MUIDS
- MUILS
- MUIRS
- MUIST
- MUJIK
- MULIE
- MUNIS
- MURID
- MURRI
- MURTI
- MUSIC
- MUSIT
- MUTIS
- NAIRU
- NIDUS
- NIKAU
- NISUS
- NUBIA
- NUDIE
- OCULI
- ODIUM
- ONIUM
- OPIUM
- OUBIT
- OUIJA
- OURIE
- PICUL
- PIKAU
- PIKUL
- PILAU
- PILUM
- PILUS
- PINUP
- PIOUS
- PIPUL
- PIQUE
- PIUMS
- POILU
- PUBIC
- PUBIS
- PUDIC
- PUGIL
- PULIK
- PULIS
- PULLI
- PUMIE
- PUNJI
- PUPIL
- PURIN
- PURIS
- PUTID
- PUTTI
- QUAIL
- QUAIR
- QUAIS
- QUASI
- QUBIT
- QUICH
- QUICK
- QUIDS
- QUIET
- QUIFF
- QUILL
- QUILT
- QUIMS
- QUINA
- QUINE
- QUINO
- QUINS
- QUINT
- QUIPO
- QUIPS
- QUIPU
- QUIRE
- QUIRK
- QUIRT
- QUIST
- QUITE
- QUITS
- QUOIF
- QUOIN
- QUOIT
- RAHUI
- RIMUS
- RISUS
- RUBAI
- RUBIN
- RUBLI
- RUDIE
- RUDIS
- RUING
- RUINS
- RUNIC
- RUPIA
- RUTIN
- SCUDI
- SHIUR
- SIEUR
- SIMUL
- SINUS
- SIRUP
- SITUP
- SITUS
- SLUIT
- SQUIB
- SQUID
- SQUIT
- SQUIZ
- SUCCI
- SUIDS
- SUING
- SUINT
- SUITE
- SUITS
- SULCI
- SUMIS
- SUNIS
- SUSHI
- TITUP
- TUILE
- TUINA
- TUISM
- TULIP
- TULSI
- TUMID
- TUNIC
- TUPIK
- TUTTI
- UGALI
- ULMIN
- ULYIE
- ULZIE
- UMAMI
- UMIAC
- UMIAK
- UMIAQ
- UMPIE
- UNAIS
- UNBID
- UNCIA
- UNDID
- UNFIT
- UNFIX
- UNHIP
- UNICA
- UNIFY
- UNION
- UNITE
- UNITS
- UNITY
- UNKID
- UNLID
- UNLIT
- UNMIX
- UNPIN
- UNRID
- UNRIG
- UNRIP
- UNTIE
- UNTIL
- UNTIN
- UNWIT
- UNZIP
- UPLIT
- UPTIE
- URAEI
- URALI
- URARI
- URBIA
- UREIC
- URIAL
- URINE
- URITE
- URSID
- USING
- UTERI
- UTILE
- VIRTU
- VIRUS
- WUXIA
- ZUZIM
You’ve already found two vowels in “I” and “U,” which means you probably started from the vowels, and it is probably best to prioritize consonants over your next guesses. One thing you can do, if you haven’t tried them all yet, is mix in one other vowel at a time, like “A” or “E,” with two consonants at a time, starting from the most common ones you haven’t tried yet (like “L,” “R,” “S,” or “T”).
Before you start this next batch of guesses, though, cross out all the words from the list that don’t fit the exact criteria you need. That includes all words with letters that came out gray so far, as well as those where the “I” and “U” are not in the right place—if they only came out yellow, that means any words repeating the placement that got yellow boxes. After each guess, repeat the process, crossing out more words from the list. It will make it easier to visualize what letters you should try next and if you should check for a repeat letter as well.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.