Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ as the fourth letter

Started playing today’s Wordle and got stuck after a couple of guesses? We can offer some help. While most days should be easy enough, sometimes all you know at this stage is one very specific letter somewhere in the middle of your word.

That might leave you a little lost, with no idea what the answer might be.

If that one letter you found today is an “H” in the fourth position, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration and possible strategies to make the best of it.

Five-letter words with “H” as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

ALPHA

BATHE

BUSHY

CACHE

DUCHY

EIGHT

FIGHT

FISHY

ITCHY

LATHE

LIGHT

LITHE

MACHO

MIGHT

MOCHA

MUSHY

NICHE

NIGHT

OUGHT

PITHY

PUSHY

RIGHT

SIGHT

SUSHI

TIGHT

TITHE

WIGHT

YACHT

There are few words on the list above, almost all of them ending on “E,” “T,” or “Y.” Your best shot is trying out as many of the most common letters as you can at once.

The most common letters include the three above, as well as “C,” “G,” “I,” and “S.”

Go for combinations that use several of them at once, like “ITCHY” or “SIGHT,” and, if you are still missing a letter, you can figure out what it is by elimination. Pay close attention to the letters that came out gray and try not to repeat any of them.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).