Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘H’

One of the most popular games in 2022 is web-based word puzzle Wordle. Its simple format and strong social element found a place in players’ daily routines and feeds, and even spanned several alternative versions. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter English word to be guessed in up to six tries—the word is the same for all users on the same day, but there are no clues to start. The only clues you get are the letters of each guess, changing colors to indicate if they are part of the answer.
If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle at this point. But no strategy works the same every day and it is not unusual to get stuck after finding a couple of letters.
In case the letters that came out green or yellow for you are “G” and “H,” check out the list below for a few ideas of where to go next.
Five-letter words with “G” and “H” to try on Wordle
- AARGH
- AGHAS
- AHING
- AUGHT
- BHANG
- BIGHT
- BOUGH
- BRUGH
- BURGH
- CHANG
- CHING
- CHUGS
- COHOG
- COUGH
- DIGHT
- DOUGH
- EIGHT
- FAUGH
- FIGHT
- GALAH
- GARTH
- GATCH
- GAUCH
- GERAH
- GHAST
- GHATS
- GHAUT
- GHAZI
- GHEES
- GHOST
- GHOUL
- GHYLL
- GIGHE
- GINCH
- GIRSH
- GIRTH
- GITCH
- GLYPH
- GNASH
- GOETH
- GONCH
- GOTCH
- GOTHS
- GRAPH
- GRITH
- GULCH
- GURSH
- GUSHY
- HANGS
- HAUGH
- HEDGE
- HEDGY
- HEIGH
- HENGE
- HEUGH
- HIGHS
- HIGHT
- HINGE
- HOAGY
- HOGAN
- HOGGS
- HONGI
- HONGS
- HUGER
- HUGGY
- HYING
- LAIGH
- LAUGH
- LIGHT
- LOUGH
- MIGHT
- NEIGH
- NIGHS
- NIGHT
- OGHAM
- OHING
- OUGHT
- PHAGE
- RIGHT
- ROUGH
- SANGH
- SAUGH
- SHAGS
- SHOGI
- SHOGS
- SHRUG
- SIGHS
- SIGHT
- SOUGH
- SUGHS
- TEUGH
- THEGN
- THIGH
- THING
- THONG
- THUGS
- TIGHT
- TOUGH
- VUGHS
- WAUGH
- WEIGH
- WHANG
- WHIGS
- WIGHT
- YOGHS
Two useful tips to narrow down your list are: find the vowels and avoid plural forms. A strategy several Wordle players employ is starting the game with a couple of vowel-heavy words, like “ADIEU” or “MIAOU,” and that should help you at this stage. Here is a guide with a few options, if you need it. As for the plural forms, although they are valid guesses, the game will never pick any of them as the actual word of the day. So it might be best to avoid them, especially if you’re running low on guesses. And, of course, check the position of the “G” and the “H” in the words and prioritize options that fit with the clues you found.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).