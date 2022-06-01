Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EA’

On most days, players won’t have much trouble figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle challenge. The game has been around since Oct. 2021, and its simple format and strong social element helped turn it into the phenomenon that it is. Each day, a new Wordle word is up, and you need to guess it in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to indicate whether they are part of the word or not.

That has led to numerous strategies, with players debating on what are the best words to guess first and other tips. The most popular is, by far, finding all the vowels first. But even the best strategies don’t work the same way every day, and you might end up with two vowels, no consonants, and no idea where to go next. If you found “EA” and need some inspiration, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “EA” to try on Wordle

ABEAM

AHEAD

ANEAR

APEAK

APNEA

AREAE

AREAL

AREAS

BEACH

BEADS

BEADY

BEAKS

BEAKY

BEALS

BEAMS

BEAMY

BEANO

BEANS

BEARD

BEARS

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUS

BEAUT

BEAUX

BLEAK

BLEAR

BLEAT

BOHEA

BREAD

BREAK

BREAM

CEASE

CHEAP

CHEAT

CLEAN

CLEAR

CLEAT

CREAK

CREAM

DEADS

DEAIR

DEALS

DEALT

DEANS

DEARS

DEARY

DEASH

DEATH

DEAVE

DREAD

DREAM

DREAR

EAGER

EAGLE

EAGRE

EARED

EARLS

EARLY

EARNS

EARTH

EASED

EASEL

EASER

EASES

EASTS

EATEN

EATER

EAVED

EAVES

FEARS

FEASE

FEAST

FEATS

FEAZE

FLEAM

FLEAS

FOVEA

FREAK

GALEA

GEANS

GEARS

GLEAM

GLEAN

GREAT

HEADS

HEADY

HEALS

HEAPS

HEAPY

HEARD

HEARS

HEART

HEATH

HEATS

HEAVE

HEAVY

HEVEA

IDEAL

IDEAS

ILEAC

ILEAL

JEANS

KNEAD

LEACH

LEADS

LEADY

LEAFS

LEAFY

LEAKS

LEAKY

LEANS

LEANT

LEAPS

LEAPT

LEARN

LEARS

LEARY

LEASE

LEASH

LEAST

LEAVE

LEAVY

LUTEA

LYCEA

MEADS

MEALS

MEALY

MEANS

MEANT

MEANY

MEATS

MEATY

NEAPS

NEARS

NEATH

NEATS

OBEAH

OCEAN

OCREA

OREAD

PAEAN

PALEA

PEACE

PEACH

PEAGE

PEAGS

PEAKS

PEAKY

PEALS

PEANS

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEASE

PEATS

PEATY

PEAVY

PEREA

PILEA

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

QUEAN

REACH

REACT

READD

READS

READY

REAIS

REALM

REALS

REAMS

REAPS

REARM

REARS

REATA

REAVE

RHEAS

SEALS

SEAMS

SEAMY

SEARS

SEATS

SHEAF

SHEAL

SHEAR

SHEAS

SKEAN

SMEAR

SNEAK

SNEAP

SPEAK

SPEAN

SPEAR

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

SWEAR

SWEAT

TEACH

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TINEA

TOEAS

TREAD

TREAT

TWEAK

UREAL

UREAS

USNEA

UVEAE

UVEAL

UVEAS

VEALS

VEALY

WEALD

WEALS

WEANS

WEARS

WEARY

WEAVE

WHEAL

WHEAT

WREAK

YEAHS

YEANS

YEARN

YEARS

YEAST

ZEALS

ZOEAE

ZOEAL

ZOEAS

Chances are, if you got to this list, you know exactly where that “E” and that “A” are, which significantly narrows down your options. If you don’t, maybe this list of words with “A” and “E” will be more useful to your case. Your next step is making the best out of the guesses you have left, cross-checking the consonants that came out yellow or gray before to rule out as many words as possible. Another useful tip to keep in mind is that the answer to the Wordle will never be a plural form, so avoid those if you’re running low on guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).