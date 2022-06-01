Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EA’

On most days, players won’t have much trouble figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle challenge. The game has been around since Oct. 2021, and its simple format and strong social element helped turn it into the phenomenon that it is. Each day, a new Wordle word is up, and you need to guess it in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to indicate whether they are part of the word or not.
That has led to numerous strategies, with players debating on what are the best words to guess first and other tips. The most popular is, by far, finding all the vowels first. But even the best strategies don’t work the same way every day, and you might end up with two vowels, no consonants, and no idea where to go next. If you found “EA” and need some inspiration, check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “EA” to try on Wordle
- ABEAM
- AHEAD
- ANEAR
- APEAK
- APNEA
- AREAE
- AREAL
- AREAS
- BEACH
- BEADS
- BEADY
- BEAKS
- BEAKY
- BEALS
- BEAMS
- BEAMY
- BEANO
- BEANS
- BEARD
- BEARS
- BEAST
- BEATS
- BEAUS
- BEAUT
- BEAUX
- BLEAK
- BLEAR
- BLEAT
- BOHEA
- BREAD
- BREAK
- BREAM
- CEASE
- CHEAP
- CHEAT
- CLEAN
- CLEAR
- CLEAT
- CREAK
- CREAM
- DEADS
- DEAIR
- DEALS
- DEALT
- DEANS
- DEARS
- DEARY
- DEASH
- DEATH
- DEAVE
- DREAD
- DREAM
- DREAR
- EAGER
- EAGLE
- EAGRE
- EARED
- EARLS
- EARLY
- EARNS
- EARTH
- EASED
- EASEL
- EASER
- EASES
- EASTS
- EATEN
- EATER
- EAVED
- EAVES
- FEARS
- FEASE
- FEAST
- FEATS
- FEAZE
- FLEAM
- FLEAS
- FOVEA
- FREAK
- GALEA
- GEANS
- GEARS
- GLEAM
- GLEAN
- GREAT
- HEADS
- HEADY
- HEALS
- HEAPS
- HEAPY
- HEARD
- HEARS
- HEART
- HEATH
- HEATS
- HEAVE
- HEAVY
- HEVEA
- IDEAL
- IDEAS
- ILEAC
- ILEAL
- JEANS
- KNEAD
- LEACH
- LEADS
- LEADY
- LEAFS
- LEAFY
- LEAKS
- LEAKY
- LEANS
- LEANT
- LEAPS
- LEAPT
- LEARN
- LEARS
- LEARY
- LEASE
- LEASH
- LEAST
- LEAVE
- LEAVY
- LUTEA
- LYCEA
- MEADS
- MEALS
- MEALY
- MEANS
- MEANT
- MEANY
- MEATS
- MEATY
- NEAPS
- NEARS
- NEATH
- NEATS
- OBEAH
- OCEAN
- OCREA
- OREAD
- PAEAN
- PALEA
- PEACE
- PEACH
- PEAGE
- PEAGS
- PEAKS
- PEAKY
- PEALS
- PEANS
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEASE
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PEAVY
- PEREA
- PILEA
- PLEAD
- PLEAS
- PLEAT
- QUEAN
- REACH
- REACT
- READD
- READS
- READY
- REAIS
- REALM
- REALS
- REAMS
- REAPS
- REARM
- REARS
- REATA
- REAVE
- RHEAS
- SEALS
- SEAMS
- SEAMY
- SEARS
- SEATS
- SHEAF
- SHEAL
- SHEAR
- SHEAS
- SKEAN
- SMEAR
- SNEAK
- SNEAP
- SPEAK
- SPEAN
- SPEAR
- STEAD
- STEAK
- STEAL
- STEAM
- SWEAR
- SWEAT
- TEACH
- TEAKS
- TEALS
- TEAMS
- TEARS
- TEARY
- TEASE
- TEATS
- TINEA
- TOEAS
- TREAD
- TREAT
- TWEAK
- UREAL
- UREAS
- USNEA
- UVEAE
- UVEAL
- UVEAS
- VEALS
- VEALY
- WEALD
- WEALS
- WEANS
- WEARS
- WEARY
- WEAVE
- WHEAL
- WHEAT
- WREAK
- YEAHS
- YEANS
- YEARN
- YEARS
- YEAST
- ZEALS
- ZOEAE
- ZOEAL
- ZOEAS
Chances are, if you got to this list, you know exactly where that “E” and that “A” are, which significantly narrows down your options. If you don’t, maybe this list of words with “A” and “E” will be more useful to your case. Your next step is making the best out of the guesses you have left, cross-checking the consonants that came out yellow or gray before to rule out as many words as possible. Another useful tip to keep in mind is that the answer to the Wordle will never be a plural form, so avoid those if you’re running low on guesses.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).