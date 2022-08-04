Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘R’, and ‘Y’

Wordle is a fun and fast-paced game. Although it can take as long as people please, it’s common for players to take fewer than ten minutes per game.

The game’s objective is simple: guess a secret five-letter word that changes each day in up to six tries. But the only clues are the letters of the words that were tried earlier.

If the player doesn’t use a good word to guess first, their game can get a lot more complicated. Try starting your games with the word ‘SLATE’ for a few days and see if you think Wordle has gotten easier or harder.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘E’

If you’ve used your first few attempts and you’ve only been able to figure out that the correct word has the letters ‘E’, ‘R’, and ‘Y’, and you don’t know their positions, here are some options. These five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘ R’, and ‘Y’ are sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘R’, and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

aiery

apery

arefy

arsey

aygre

ayres

ayrie

barye

beery

beray

berry

beryl

breys

buyer

byres

corey

coyer

crepy

cyber

cyder

deary

decry

deray

derby

derry

dreys

dryer

dyers

early

emery

entry

every

eyers

eyras

eyres

eyrie

eyrir

faery

fayer

fayre

ferly

ferny

ferry

feyer

fiery

flyer

foyer

fryer

gayer

germy

geyer

greys

gryce

gryde

gryke

grype

gyred

gyres

hayer

henry

herby

herry

herye

hyper

jerky

jerry

kerky

kerry

kyrie

layer

leary

leery

lyres

mercy

merry

nerdy

nervy

onery

oyers

payer

peery

perdy

perky

perry

plyer

predy

premy

prexy

preys

pryer

pryse

pyres

pyrex

query

rayed

rayle

rayne

ready

reamy

rebuy

reccy

reddy

redly

redry

redye

reedy

reefy

reeky

refly

refry

reify

rekey

relay

renay

reney

repay

reply

resay

resty

retry

rhyme

rhyne

ricey

riley

ropey

royne

ryked

rykes

rymme

ryper

sayer

serry

shyer

skyer

skyre

slyer

spyre

styre

syker

syren

syver

teary

terry

toyer

treys

tryer

tryke

tuyer

twyer

tyers

tyler

tyred

tyres

veery

verry

weary

wryer

yager

yarer

ybore

ydred

yeard

yearn

years

yerba

yerds

yerks

yfere

yoker

yores

yrent

yrneh

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.