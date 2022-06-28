Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘DR’

Wordle quickly won over many players due to its simplicity and ability to be easily shared on social media. Many people play Wordle while having coffee in the morning, on breaks from work during the day, or even on their streams.

No matter how you choose to do it, the important thing is to have fun.

Care must be taken not to let the tension of the game turn fun into frustration. A few tips and tricks can help any player to face Wordle’s daily challenges. A new word is chosen every day, which means that some days will be more difficult than others, requiring more knowledge or luck from players.

Some of the most common strategies involve starting with words with many vowels to quickly eliminate many different word choices. For this, it is important to know words with mostly vowels to be used in the first attempts. Other players prefer to use lots of attempts with totally different letters in each one. This makes the chances of finding all the letters in the correct answer very high, turning the last attempts into a kind of anagram game, rearranging the letters that were previously found.

If you’ve used your favorite strategies and only found that the secret word has ‘DR’, here are some five-letter words with ‘DR’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘DR’ to try on Wordle

andro

cadre

drabs

draff

draft

drags

drail

drain

drake

drama

drams

drank

drape

drats

drave

drawl

drawn

draws

drays

dread

dream

drear

dreck

dreed

drees

dregs

dreks

dress

drest

dribs

dried

drier

dries

drift

drill

drily

drink

drips

dript

drive

droid

droit

droke

droll

drone

drool

droop

drops

dropt

dross

drouk

drove

drown

drubs

drugs

druid

drums

drunk

drupe

druse

dryad

dryas

dryer

dryly

hydra

hydro

indri

madre

mudra

padre

padri

pedro

redry

updry

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.