Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘AS’ on them

Wordle brings a daily challenge to its players every day. Each time a new secret word is chosen, it is necessary to find out what it is in a maximum of six tries while the only clues are the letters used in each attempt.

Players often need to spend almost all of their Wordle attempts to get the right answer, but as familiarity grows day by day, strategies appear and it becomes easier to get it right before reaching the last chance. Trying to use words with a lot of vowels often helps narrow down the options for future attempts and can provide important clues to figuring out the right answer. From there it depends on finding the correct letter positions and which other letters are following those vowels.

There are many letters that are more common than others for words used in everyday life and players should use consonants like this whenever possible to get to the secret word. Some words that are good to guess first involve words with those letters.

If you used your first tries and only discovered the secret word of the day has the letters ‘AS’, here are some five-letter words with ‘AS’ in them, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘AS’ on them to try on Wordle

abase

abash

abbas

aghas

agmas

albas

alfas

algas

alias

almas

amass

amias

angas

anlas

annas

anoas

antas

aquas

areas

arias

arras

asana

ascon

ascot

ascus

asdic

ashed

ashen

ashes

aside

asked

asker

askew

askoi

askos

aspen

asper

aspic

aspis

assai

assay

asses

asset

aster

astir

asura

aswim

asyla

atlas

atmas

auras

avast

avgas

awash

babas

balas

basal

based

baser

bases

basic

basil

basin

basis

basks

bassi

basso

bassy

baste

basts

beast

bemas

betas

bimas

blase

blast

boast

bolas

boras

botas

brash

brass

bunas

buras

cacas

camas

casas

cased

cases

casks

casky

caste

casts

casus

cavas

cease

chase

chasm

chias

clash

clasp

class

clast

coast

cocas

codas

colas

comas

crash

crass

cycas

cymas

dadas

dashi

dashy

deash

degas

devas

ditas

divas

donas

dopas

dosas

dryas

dumas

duras

eased

easel

easer

eases

easts

ekkas

ephas

erase

etnas

eyass

eyras

fasts

favas

fease

feast

fetas

flash

flask

fleas

frass

galas

gamas

gases

gasps

gassy

gasts

getas

ghast

gigas

glass

glias

gnash

grasp

grass

hahas

hasps

haste

hasty

homas

horas

hoyas

hulas

hylas

ideas

iotas

isbas

ixias

javas

jotas

jubas

judas

kakas

kanas

kapas

kasha

katas

kavas

ketas

kinas

kivas

kolas

koras

kvass

lamas

lased

laser

lases

lassi

lasso

lassy

lasts

lavas

lease

leash

least

levas

limas

lipas

liras

litas

lotas

lumas

lunas

lyase

mamas

manas

maras

masas

maser

mashy

masks

mason

massa

masse

massy

masts

mayas

mesas

miasm

micas

minas

molas

monas

moras

moxas

muras

mynas

nadas

nagas

nalas

nanas

napas

nasal

nasty

nemas

nipas

nomas

nonas

novas

oases

oasis

oasts

obias

ohias

okras

ollas

omasa

orcas

pacas

papas

paras

paseo

pases

pasha

pashm

paska

passe

pasta

paste

pasts

pasty

pauas

pease

phase

picas

pikas

pimas

pinas

pipas

pitas

plash

plasm

pleas

prase

proas

psoas

pujas

pulas

pumas

punas

pupas

quash

quasi

quass

ragas

raias

rajas

rased

raser

rases

rasps

raspy

rayas

rheas

roast

rotas

sagas

sasin

sassy

sheas

shwas

sikas

simas

skuas

slash

smash

snash

sobas

socas

sodas

sofas

sojas

solas

somas

soras

soyas

spasm

stash

stoas

subas

suras

swash

takas

talas

tapas

tased

tases

tasks

tasse

tasso

taste

tasty

tease

tepas

texas

toast

toeas

togas

tolas

toras

tosas

trash

trass

tubas

tufas

tunas

ukase

ulnas

ulvas

ummas

urase

ureas

uveas

varas

vasal

vases

vasts

vasty

vegas

vigas

vinas

visas

vivas

washy

wasps

waspy

waste

wasts

wekas

wetas

yeast

yogas

yucas

yugas

zedas

zetas

zoeas

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.