Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘AS’ on them

Wordle brings a daily challenge to its players every day. Each time a new secret word is chosen, it is necessary to find out what it is in a maximum of six tries while the only clues are the letters used in each attempt.
Players often need to spend almost all of their Wordle attempts to get the right answer, but as familiarity grows day by day, strategies appear and it becomes easier to get it right before reaching the last chance. Trying to use words with a lot of vowels often helps narrow down the options for future attempts and can provide important clues to figuring out the right answer. From there it depends on finding the correct letter positions and which other letters are following those vowels.
There are many letters that are more common than others for words used in everyday life and players should use consonants like this whenever possible to get to the secret word. Some words that are good to guess first involve words with those letters.
If you used your first tries and only discovered the secret word of the day has the letters ‘AS’, here are some five-letter words with ‘AS’ in them, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘AS’ on them to try on Wordle
- abase
- abash
- abbas
- aghas
- agmas
- albas
- alfas
- algas
- alias
- almas
- amass
- amias
- angas
- anlas
- annas
- anoas
- antas
- aquas
- areas
- arias
- arras
- asana
- ascon
- ascot
- ascus
- asdic
- ashed
- ashen
- ashes
- aside
- asked
- asker
- askew
- askoi
- askos
- aspen
- asper
- aspic
- aspis
- assai
- assay
- asses
- asset
- aster
- astir
- asura
- aswim
- asyla
- atlas
- atmas
- auras
- avast
- avgas
- awash
- babas
- balas
- basal
- based
- baser
- bases
- basic
- basil
- basin
- basis
- basks
- bassi
- basso
- bassy
- baste
- basts
- beast
- bemas
- betas
- bimas
- blase
- blast
- boast
- bolas
- boras
- botas
- brash
- brass
- bunas
- buras
- cacas
- camas
- casas
- cased
- cases
- casks
- casky
- caste
- casts
- casus
- cavas
- cease
- chase
- chasm
- chias
- clash
- clasp
- class
- clast
- coast
- cocas
- codas
- colas
- comas
- crash
- crass
- cycas
- cymas
- dadas
- dashi
- dashy
- deash
- degas
- devas
- ditas
- divas
- donas
- dopas
- dosas
- dryas
- dumas
- duras
- eased
- easel
- easer
- eases
- easts
- ekkas
- ephas
- erase
- etnas
- eyass
- eyras
- fasts
- favas
- fease
- feast
- fetas
- flash
- flask
- fleas
- frass
- galas
- gamas
- gases
- gasps
- gassy
- gasts
- getas
- ghast
- gigas
- glass
- glias
- gnash
- grasp
- grass
- hahas
- hasps
- haste
- hasty
- homas
- horas
- hoyas
- hulas
- hylas
- ideas
- iotas
- isbas
- ixias
- javas
- jotas
- jubas
- judas
- kakas
- kanas
- kapas
- kasha
- katas
- kavas
- ketas
- kinas
- kivas
- kolas
- koras
- kvass
- lamas
- lased
- laser
- lases
- lassi
- lasso
- lassy
- lasts
- lavas
- lease
- leash
- least
- levas
- limas
- lipas
- liras
- litas
- lotas
- lumas
- lunas
- lyase
- mamas
- manas
- maras
- masas
- maser
- mashy
- masks
- mason
- massa
- masse
- massy
- masts
- mayas
- mesas
- miasm
- micas
- minas
- molas
- monas
- moras
- moxas
- muras
- mynas
- nadas
- nagas
- nalas
- nanas
- napas
- nasal
- nasty
- nemas
- nipas
- nomas
- nonas
- novas
- oases
- oasis
- oasts
- obias
- ohias
- okras
- ollas
- omasa
- orcas
- pacas
- papas
- paras
- paseo
- pases
- pasha
- pashm
- paska
- passe
- pasta
- paste
- pasts
- pasty
- pauas
- pease
- phase
- picas
- pikas
- pimas
- pinas
- pipas
- pitas
- plash
- plasm
- pleas
- prase
- proas
- psoas
- pujas
- pulas
- pumas
- punas
- pupas
- quash
- quasi
- quass
- ragas
- raias
- rajas
- rased
- raser
- rases
- rasps
- raspy
- rayas
- rheas
- roast
- rotas
- sagas
- sasin
- sassy
- sheas
- shwas
- sikas
- simas
- skuas
- slash
- smash
- snash
- sobas
- socas
- sodas
- sofas
- sojas
- solas
- somas
- soras
- soyas
- spasm
- stash
- stoas
- subas
- suras
- swash
- takas
- talas
- tapas
- tased
- tases
- tasks
- tasse
- tasso
- taste
- tasty
- tease
- tepas
- texas
- toast
- toeas
- togas
- tolas
- toras
- tosas
- trash
- trass
- tubas
- tufas
- tunas
- ukase
- ulnas
- ulvas
- ummas
- urase
- ureas
- uveas
- varas
- vasal
- vases
- vasts
- vasty
- vegas
- vigas
- vinas
- visas
- vivas
- washy
- wasps
- waspy
- waste
- wasts
- wekas
- wetas
- yeast
- yogas
- yucas
- yugas
- zedas
- zetas
- zoeas
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.