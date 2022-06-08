Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AI’

Wordle is a phenomenon widely responsible for bringing word games back to the spotlight. Each day, the web-based game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in six tries or less. There are no clues to start, only the letters in each guess—they will change colors depending on their presence and position in the answer.
The most popular Wordle strategy is probably guessing vowel-heavy words first, in order to figure out what are the vowels in the word. You can find suggestions here if you need them. But sometimes that strategy might end up leaving you without much information on the consonants of the word. If you found an “A” followed by an “I” and need some inspiration for your next guesses, the list below should help.
Five-letter words with “AI” to try on Wordle
- ACAIS
- AGAIN
- AIDED
- AIDER
- AIDES
- AILED
- AIMED
- AIMER
- AIOLI
- AIRED
- AIRER
- AIRNS
- AIRTH
- AIRTS
- AISLE
- AITCH
- AIVER
- AIYEE
- AMAIN
- ASSAI
- AVAIL
- AWAIT
- BAILS
- BAING
- BAIRN
- BAITH
- BAITS
- BAIZA
- BAIZE
- BLAIN
- BRAID
- BRAIL
- BRAIN
- CAIDS
- CAINS
- CAIRD
- CAIRN
- CHAIN
- CHAIR
- CHAIS
- CLAIM
- DAILY
- DAIRY
- DAISY
- DEAIR
- DOSAI
- DRAIL
- DRAIN
- ELAIN
- FAILS
- FAINT
- FAIRS
- FAIRY
- FAITH
- FLAIL
- FLAIR
- FRAIL
- GAILY
- GAINS
- GAITS
- GLAIR
- GRAIL
- GRAIN
- HAICK
- HAIKA
- HAIKS
- HAIKU
- HAILS
- HAINT
- HAIRS
- HAIRY
- JAILS
- KAIAK
- KAIFS
- KAILS
- KAINS
- KORAI
- KRAIS
- KRAIT
- LAICH
- LAICS
- LAIGH
- LAIRD
- LAIRS
- LAIRY
- LAITH
- LAITY
- LANAI
- LITAI
- MAIDS
- MAILE
- MAILL
- MAILS
- MAIMS
- MAINS
- MAIRS
- MAIST
- MAIZE
- NAIAD
- NAIFS
- NAILS
- NAIRA
- NAIRU
- NAIVE
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PLAID
- PLAIN
- PLAIT
- PSOAI
- QAIDS
- QUAIL
- QUAIS
- RAIAS
- RAIDS
- RAILS
- RAINS
- RAINY
- RAISE
- RAITA
- REAIS
- SAICE
- SAIDS
- SAIGA
- SAILS
- SAINS
- SAINT
- SAITH
- SERAI
- SLAIN
- SNAIL
- SPAIL
- SPAIT
- STAID
- STAIG
- STAIN
- STAIR
- STOAI
- SWAIL
- SWAIN
- TAIGA
- TAIKO
- TAILS
- TAINS
- TAINT
- TERAI
- TRAIK
- TRAIL
- TRAIN
- TRAIT
- TWAIN
- UNAIS
- VAILS
- VAIRS
- WAIFS
- WAILS
- WAINS
- WAIRS
- WAIST
- WAITS
- WAIVE
- YAIRD
- ZAIDA
- ZAIDY
- ZAIRE
The first step to narrow down the list is to analyze the position of “AI.” If you know the two letters appear together, chances are you know exactly where they are as well. Cross-check the few consonants you tried before and avoid using them in your next guesses, so you can get more information. Also, another useful tip is to avoid plural forms if you’re running out of tries because they will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).