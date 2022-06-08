Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AI’

Wordle is a phenomenon widely responsible for bringing word games back to the spotlight. Each day, the web-based game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in six tries or less. There are no clues to start, only the letters in each guess—they will change colors depending on their presence and position in the answer.

The most popular Wordle strategy is probably guessing vowel-heavy words first, in order to figure out what are the vowels in the word. You can find suggestions here if you need them. But sometimes that strategy might end up leaving you without much information on the consonants of the word. If you found an “A” followed by an “I” and need some inspiration for your next guesses, the list below should help.

Five-letter words with “AI” to try on Wordle

ACAIS

AGAIN

AIDED

AIDER

AIDES

AILED

AIMED

AIMER

AIOLI

AIRED

AIRER

AIRNS

AIRTH

AIRTS

AISLE

AITCH

AIVER

AIYEE

AMAIN

ASSAI

AVAIL

AWAIT

BAILS

BAING

BAIRN

BAITH

BAITS

BAIZA

BAIZE

BLAIN

BRAID

BRAIL

BRAIN

CAIDS

CAINS

CAIRD

CAIRN

CHAIN

CHAIR

CHAIS

CLAIM

DAILY

DAIRY

DAISY

DEAIR

DOSAI

DRAIL

DRAIN

ELAIN

EMAIL

FAILS

FAINT

FAIRS

FAIRY

FAITH

FLAIL

FLAIR

FRAIL

GAILY

GAINS

GAITS

GLAIR

GRAIL

GRAIN

HAICK

HAIKA

HAIKS

HAIKU

HAILS

HAINT

HAIRS

HAIRY

JAILS

KAIAK

KAIFS

KAILS

KAINS

KORAI

KRAIS

KRAIT

LAICH

LAICS

LAIGH

LAIRD

LAIRS

LAIRY

LAITH

LAITY

LANAI

LITAI

MAIDS

MAILE

MAILL

MAILS

MAIMS

MAINS

MAIRS

MAIST

MAIZE

NAIAD

NAIFS

NAILS

NAIRA

NAIRU

NAIVE

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PSOAI

QAIDS

QUAIL

QUAIS

RAIAS

RAIDS

RAILS

RAINS

RAINY

RAISE

RAITA

REAIS

SAICE

SAIDS

SAIGA

SAILS

SAINS

SAINT

SAITH

SERAI

SLAIN

SNAIL

SPAIL

SPAIT

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STOAI

SWAIL

SWAIN

TAIGA

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TERAI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TWAIN

UNAIS

VAILS

VAIRS

WAIFS

WAILS

WAINS

WAIRS

WAIST

WAITS

WAIVE

YAIRD

ZAIDA

ZAIDY

ZAIRE

The first step to narrow down the list is to analyze the position of “AI.” If you know the two letters appear together, chances are you know exactly where they are as well. Cross-check the few consonants you tried before and avoid using them in your next guesses, so you can get more information. Also, another useful tip is to avoid plural forms if you’re running out of tries because they will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).