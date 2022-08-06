Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘E,’ and ‘I’

Wordle is an easy game to learn, but many players take the time to master their experience.

Players must guess a five-letter word from a list of over ten thousand possible answers. If they can’t get it right in six tries, they lose. And the only clues are the letters of words that have already been tried before.

As there are no starting hints and players can guess any word, it is natural to study which words are best to guess first. The idea is to think of words that have the most common letters to be found in Wordle answers.

Some of the best options usually have the letter “S” and the vowels “A” and “E.” The consonants “N,” “T,” and “L” are also very common. With this in mind, some of the best words to start a Wordle game are “SAINE,” “SLATE,” “SLANE,” “STARE,” and “SAICE.” Try using them for a few days and see if the game gets easier or harder.

If you’ve used the first few attempts and only found that the correct answer has the letters “A,” “E,” and “I,” here are some five-letter words with “A,” “E,” and “I,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘E’, and ‘I’ to try on Wordle

abide

abies

adieu

aecia

aegis

aerie

aesir

afire

aggie

agile

aided

aider

aides

aiery

ailed

aimed

aimer

ainee

aired

airer

aisle

aiver

aizle

alien

alike

aline

alive

alkie

amice

amide

amies

amine

anile

anime

anise

areic

ariel

arise

aside

aurei

avine

avise

avize

axile

axite

ayrie

azide

azine

bagie

baize

bigae

cadie

cavie

ceiba

ceria

daine

deair

elain

eliad

email

eniac

entia

erbia

erica

faine

feria

ideal

ideas

ileac

ileal

image

inane

irade

irate

isnae

jaxie

kaies

liane

maile

maire

maise

maize

mamie

mavie

media

minae

naevi

naive

paire

paise

perai

pieta

pilea

raile

raine

raise

ramie

redia

retia

rimae

saice

saine

sepia

serai

tatie

tawie

telia

tenia

terai

tinea

uraei

vaire

vitae

waide

waite

waive

xenia

zaire

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.