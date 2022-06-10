Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘IE’

Wordle challenges players every day to discover a different secret word. As the right answer is the same for everyone, many players share their results and feelings on social networks. This move drove the game’s early success so much that it was acquired by the New York Times.
Whenever a result is shared through Wordle, the answers are omitted, and only emojis indicating when the user got it right and wrong are shown, making those who haven’t played yet want to try, maybe even with a better result. It was this spirit of competitiveness that made Wordle the phenomenon it is.
Players who still haven’t been able to solve the Wordle of the day may need a little help. Perhaps they only found the presence of the letters ‘IE’ in the correct answer. In this case, here are some five-letter words with ‘IE’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘IE’ to try on Wordle
- adieu
- aerie
- aggie
- ajies
- alien
- alkie
- amies
- ariel
- belie
- bield
- biers
- bikie
- bogie
- brief
- brier
- bries
- cavie
- chief
- chiel
- civie
- cosie
- cozie
- cried
- crier
- cries
- curie
- cutie
- dexie
- didie
- diene
- diets
- dobie
- dogie
- dowie
- doxie
- dried
- drier
- dries
- eerie
- eyrie
- fakie
- fiefs
- field
- fiend
- fiery
- flied
- flier
- flies
- fogie
- fried
- frier
- fries
- genie
- grief
- gynie
- homie
- icier
- indie
- ivied
- ivies
- juvie
- kiefs
- kiers
- klieg
- kubie
- kyrie
- liege
- liens
- liers
- lieus
- lieve
- locie
- looie
- louie
- mamie
- mavie
- miens
- monie
- movie
- moxie
- mulie
- newie
- niece
- nieve
- nixie
- nudie
- oldie
- ollie
- oorie
- oriel
- osier
- ourie
- owies
- piece
- piers
- pieta
- piety
- piezo
- pixie
- plied
- plier
- plies
- pried
- prier
- pries
- pyxie
- quiet
- ramie
- regie
- retie
- riels
- shied
- shiel
- shier
- shies
- siege
- sieur
- sieve
- skied
- skier
- skies
- skiey
- slier
- spied
- spiel
- spier
- spies
- stied
- sties
- tawie
- thief
- tiers
- towie
- tried
- trier
- tries
- twier
- untie
- vegie
- viers
- views
- viewy
- vogie
- walie
- wield
- wried
- wrier
- wries
- yield
- yowie
- zowie
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.