Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘IE’

Wordle challenges players every day to discover a different secret word. As the right answer is the same for everyone, many players share their results and feelings on social networks. This move drove the game’s early success so much that it was acquired by the New York Times.

Whenever a result is shared through Wordle, the answers are omitted, and only emojis indicating when the user got it right and wrong are shown, making those who haven’t played yet want to try, maybe even with a better result. It was this spirit of competitiveness that made Wordle the phenomenon it is.

Players who still haven’t been able to solve the Wordle of the day may need a little help. Perhaps they only found the presence of the letters ‘IE’ in the correct answer. In this case, here are some five-letter words with ‘IE’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘IE’ to try on Wordle

adieu

aerie

aggie

ajies

alien

alkie

amies

ariel

belie

bield

biers

bikie

bogie

brief

brier

bries

cavie

chief

chiel

civie

cosie

cozie

cried

crier

cries

curie

cutie

dexie

didie

diene

diets

dobie

dogie

dowie

doxie

dried

drier

dries

eerie

eyrie

fakie

fiefs

field

fiend

fiery

flied

flier

flies

fogie

fried

frier

fries

genie

grief

gynie

homie

icier

indie

ivied

ivies

juvie

kiefs

kiers

klieg

kubie

kyrie

liege

liens

liers

lieus

lieve

locie

looie

louie

mamie

mavie

miens

monie

movie

moxie

mulie

newie

niece

nieve

nixie

nudie

oldie

ollie

oorie

oriel

osier

ourie

owies

piece

piers

pieta

piety

piezo

pixie

plied

plier

plies

pried

prier

pries

pyxie

quiet

ramie

regie

retie

riels

shied

shiel

shier

shies

siege

sieur

sieve

skied

skier

skies

skiey

slier

spied

spiel

spier

spies

stied

sties

tawie

thief

tiers

towie

tried

trier

tries

twier

untie

vegie

viers

views

viewy

vogie

walie

wield

wried

wrier

wries

yield

yowie

zowie

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.