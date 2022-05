Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘U’

Since its release, in October 2021, Wordle became one of the most popular games on the internet. A key factor to its success was the status of a social media phenomenon, with players all over the world sharing the aesthetically pleasing grids of colored square emojis. Several alternative versions followed, but the main game has not lost its appeal, maintaning a place in the daily lives of many.

One of the most popular strategies is to find all the vowels first, trying one or two vowel-heavy words in your first guesses. On some days, however, you may feel like finding the vowels was not enough to have any idea of what the word should be. This could be the case if you found “A” and “U,” like on Wordle No. 339. If you need inspiration, we can help.

Five-letter words with “A” and “U” to try on Wordle

ABOUT

ABUSE

ABUTS

ABUZZ

ACUTE

ADIEU

ADULT

ADUNC

ADUST

AFOUL

AGLUS

AGUED

AGUES

AHULL

AJUGA

ALBUM

ALGUM

ALMUD

ALMUG

ALOUD

ALULA

ALUMS

AMOUR

AMPUL

AMUCK

AMUSE

ANKUS

ANNUL

ANURA

AQUAE

AQUAS

ARCUS

ARGUE

ARGUS

ARUMS

ASCUS

ASURA

AUDAD

AUDIO

AUDIT

AUGER

AUGHT

AUGUR

AULIC

AUNTS

AUNTY

AURAE

AURAL

AURAR

AURAS

AUREI

AURES

AURIC

AURIS

AURUM

AUTOS

AUXIN

AWFUL

AZUKI

AZURE

BABUL

BABUS

BATTU

BAUDS

BAULK

BAYOU

BEAUS

BEAUT

BEAUX

BUBAL

BULLA

BUNAS

BUNYA

BURAN

BURAS

BURKA

BURQA

BURSA

CAPUT

CASUS

CAULD

CAULK

CAULS

CAURI

CAUSE

CHUFA

COYAU

CRURA

CULPA

CUPPA

CURIA

DATUM

DAUBE

DAUBS

DAUBY

DAUNT

DAUTS

DOULA

DOUMA

DOURA

DUADS

DUALS

DUCAL

DUCAT

DULIA

DUMAS

DUMKA

DUNAM

DURAL

DURAS

DURRA

EQUAL

FANUM

FAUGH

FAULD

FAULT

FAUNA

FAUNS

FAUVE

FAVUS

FEUAR

FRAUD

FUGAL

FURAN

GAMUT

GAUCH

GAUDS

GAUDY

GAUGE

GAULT

GAUMS

GAUNT

GAURS

GAUSS

GAUZE

GAUZY

GENUA

GHAUT

GUACO

GUANO

GUANS

GUARD

GUARS

GUAVA

GULAG

GULAR

GUMMA

GUTTA

HABUS

HAIKU

HAKUS

HAUGH

HAULM

HAULS

HAUNT

HAUTE

HULAS

HUMAN

HUZZA

IMAUM

JAUKS

JAUNT

JAUPS

JOUAL

JUBAS

JUDAS

JUGAL

JUMAR

JUNTA

JURAL

JURAT

KAGUS

KANZU

KAPUS

KAPUT

KAURI

KAURY

KNAUR

KRAUT

KULAK

KURTA

LARUM

LAUAN

LAUDS

LAUGH

LAURA

LAYUP

LEHUA

LOUMA

LUAUS

LUFFA

LUMAS

LUNAR

LUNAS

LUTEA

MAGUS

MAHUA

MANUS

MAQUI

MAUDS

MAULS

MAUND

MAUSY

MAUTS

MAUVE

MAUZY

MIAOU

MIAUL

MUDRA

MULLA

MURAL

MURAS

MURRA

MUSCA

MUZAK

NAIRU

NOYAU

NUBIA

NUCHA

OAKUM

OTAKU

PAREU

PAUAS

PAUSE

PELAU

PILAU

PRAHU

PRAUS

PRUTA

PUCKA

PUJAH

PUJAS

PUKKA

PULAO

PULAS

PULKA

PUMAS

PUNAS

PUNKA

PUPAE

PUPAL

PUPAS

PURDA

QUACK

QUADS

QUAFF

QUAGS

QUAIL

QUAIS

QUAKE

QUAKY

QUALE

QUALM

QUANT

QUARE

QUARK

QUART

QUASH

QUASI

QUASS

QUATE

QUAYS

QUEAN

QUOTA

RAKUS

RAMUS

RUANA

RUGAE

RUGAL

RUMBA

RURAL

SADHU

SAGUM

SAJOU

SALUT

SAMFU

SAUCE

SAUCH

SAUCY

SAUGH

SAULS

SAULT

SAUNA

SAURY

SAUTE

SCAUP

SCAUR

SCUBA

SCUTA

SHAUL

SHURA

SKUAS

SNAFU

SPUTA

SQUAB

SQUAD

SQUAT

STUPA

SUAVE

SUBAH

SUBAS

SUGAR

SULFA

SUMAC

SUMMA

SUNNA

SUPRA

SURAH

SURAL

SURAS

SURRA

SUTRA

SUTTA

TABUN

TABUS

TALUK

TALUS

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAXUS

TEGUA

THUJA

THUYA

TSUBA

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAS

TUFAS

TUNAS

UHLAN

UKASE

ULAMA

ULANS

ULEMA

ULNAD

ULNAE

ULNAR

ULNAS

ULPAN

ULTRA

ULVAS

UMAMI

UMBRA

UMIAC

UMIAK

UMIAQ

UMMAH

UMMAS

UNAIS

UNAPT

UNARM

UNARY

UNAUS

UNBAN

UNBAR

UNCAP

UNCIA

UNHAT

UNICA

UNJAM

UNLAY

UNMAN

UNSAW

UNSAY

URAEI

URARE

URARI

URASE

URATE

URBAN

URBIA

UREAL

UREAS

URIAL

URSAE

USAGE

USNEA

USUAL

UVEAE

UVEAL

UVEAS

UVULA

VACUA

VAGUE

VAGUS

VALUE

VARUS

VATUS

VAULT

VAUNT

VULVA

WAMUS

WAUGH

WAUKS

WAULS

WHAUP

YAMUN

YAUDS

YAULD

YAUPS

YUANS

YUCAS

YUCCA

YUGAS

YULAN

YURTA

ZUPPA

Chances are, if you got to this list, you found the vowels first and have little to no information on the word’s consonants. But every tiny piece of info can be used to narrow down the list above, which you will need to do to find the actual answer to the Wordle.

The first thing you can check is the position of your “A” and your “U,” which can be extremely helpful: if you know that the “U” came out yellow in your previous guess, for example, you can already cross out all the words with “U” in the same position as the word you used on your guess. You can do the same for any letters that came out gray or yellow. Another useful tip to keep in mind is that the answer to the daily challenge will never be a plural form, so beware of some of those words ending in “S.”

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).