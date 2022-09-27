Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘SO’

Wordle is easy to understand and can be played by anybody. The minimalist design and quick rules help all players quickly understand how to start guessing and how hints will appear after the first attempt following the style of the classic Mastermind game.

Wordle’s biggest downside is that it only allows people to play once a day. Once the secret answer has been found, all players must wait until midnight, when a new word will be chosen as the next day’s right answer.

This dissatisfaction has given rise to new Wordle alternatives that can be played over and over by players as often as they like.

The simplest is Wordle Unlimited, which has exactly the same rules as the original, but as the name implies, it can be played indefinitely, always with a new random word being chosen as the correct answer.

Other versions that have become very famous and are played by many players after they solve Wordle are the ones that change the rules to make players have to guess more than one word at the same time, with the same attempts for each one. Dordle and Quordle are some of the favorites, with two and four words, respectively, to be discovered simultaneously. In addition to being able to play multiple times, they also have a daily challenge mode.

But if you’re still feeling stuck in the original Wordle after figuring out just the letters ‘SO’ at the beginning of the correct answer, here’s a list of five-letter words starting with ‘SO’, arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words starting with ‘SO’ to try on Wordle