Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘A’

On most days, the Wordle puzzle will not present much trouble for longtime players. But some days can be tricky, much more than usual, making you feel stuck and in need of outside help to maintain your streak.
If that is the case for you after finding a starting “P” and an “A” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below to know all the possible words, as well as some tips of what to do next to get to the answer.
Five-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘A’ to try on Wordle
- PAALS
- PAANS
- PACAS
- PACED
- PACER
- PACES
- PACEY
- PACHA
- PACKS
- PACOS
- PACTA
- PACTS
- PADDY
- PADIS
- PADLE
- PADMA
- PADRE
- PADRI
- PAEAN
- PAEDO
- PAEON
- PAGAN
- PAGED
- PAGER
- PAGES
- PAGLE
- PAGOD
- PAGRI
- PAIKS
- PAILS
- PAINS
- PAINT
- PAIRE
- PAIRS
- PAISA
- PAISE
- PAKKA
- PALAS
- PALAY
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PALIS
- PALKI
- PALLA
- PALLS
- PALLY
- PALMS
- PALMY
- PALPI
- PALPS
- PALSA
- PALSY
- PAMPA
- PANAX
- PANCE
- PANDA
- PANDS
- PANDY
- PANED
- PANEL
- PANES
- PANGA
- PANGS
- PANIC
- PANIM
- PANKO
- PANNE
- PANNI
- PANSY
- PANTO
- PANTS
- PANTY
- PAOLI
- PAOLO
- PAPAL
- PAPAS
- PAPAW
- PAPER
- PAPES
- PAPPI
- PAPPY
- PARAE
- PARAS
- PARCH
- PARDI
- PARDS
- PARDY
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PARES
- PAREU
- PAREV
- PARGE
- PARGO
- PARIS
- PARKA
- PARKI
- PARKS
- PARKY
- PARLE
- PARLY
- PARMA
- PAROL
- PARPS
- PARRA
- PARRS
- PARRY
- PARSE
- PARTI
- PARTS
- PARTY
- PARVE
- PARVO
- PASEO
- PASES
- PASHA
- PASHM
- PASKA
- PASPY
- PASSE
- PASTA
- PASTE
- PASTS
- PASTY
- PATCH
- PATED
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PATHS
- PATIN
- PATIO
- PATKA
- PATLY
- PATSY
- PATTE
- PATTY
- PATUS
- PAUAS
- PAULS
- PAUSE
- PAVAN
- PAVED
- PAVEN
- PAVER
- PAVES
- PAVID
- PAVIN
- PAVIS
- PAWAS
- PAWAW
- PAWED
- PAWER
- PAWKS
- PAWKY
- PAWLS
- PAWNS
- PAXES
- PAYED
- PAYEE
- PAYER
- PAYOR
- PAYSD
- PEACE
- PEACH
- PEAGE
- PEAGS
- PEAKS
- PEAKY
- PEALS
- PEANS
- PEARE
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEASE
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PEAVY
- PEAZE
- PEBAS
- PECAN
- PEDAL
- PEKAN
- PELAS
- PELAU
- PELMA
- PELTA
- PENAL
- PENNA
- PEPLA
- PERAI
- PEREA
- PETAL
- PETAR
- PHAGE
- PHANG
- PHARE
- PHARM
- PHASE
- PHIAL
- PHOCA
- PHYLA
- PIANI
- PIANO
- PIANS
- PIBAL
- PICAL
- PICAS
- PICRA
- PIETA
- PIKAS
- PIKAU
- PILAE
- PILAF
- PILAO
- PILAR
- PILAU
- PILAW
- PILEA
- PIMAS
- PINAS
- PINNA
- PINTA
- PIPAL
- PIPAS
- PIRAI
- PITAS
- PITTA
- PIZZA
- PLAAS
- PLACE
- PLACK
- PLAGE
- PLAID
- PLAIN
- PLAIT
- PLANE
- PLANK
- PLANS
- PLANT
- PLAPS
- PLASH
- PLASM
- PLAST
- PLATE
- PLATS
- PLATT
- PLATY
- PLAYA
- PLAYS
- PLAZA
- PLEAD
- PLEAS
- PLEAT
- PLENA
- PLICA
- PLOAT
- POACH
- POAKA
- POAKE
- PODAL
- PODIA
- POKAL
- POLAR
- POLKA
- PONGA
- POOJA
- POOKA
- POPPA
- PORAE
- PORAL
- PORTA
- POTAE
- POWAN
- PRAAM
- PRADS
- PRAHU
- PRAMS
- PRANA
- PRANG
- PRANK
- PRAOS
- PRASE
- PRATE
- PRATS
- PRATT
- PRATY
- PRAUS
- PRAWN
- PRAYS
- PRESA
- PRIAL
- PRIMA
- PROAS
- PRUTA
- PSALM
- PSHAW
- PSOAE
- PSOAI
- PSOAS
- PSORA
- PUCAN
- PUCKA
- PUFFA
- PUHAS
- PUJAH
- PUJAS
- PUKAS
- PUKKA
- PULAO
- PULAS
- PULKA
- PUMAS
- PUNAS
- PUNGA
- PUNKA
- PUPAE
- PUPAL
- PUPAS
- PURDA
- PYATS
- PYGAL
- PYRAL
- PYRAN
- PZAZZ
Even if you don’t know exactly where the “A” is, you know at least one position where it is not. Use that to your advantage over the next couple of guesses, and do not repeat any placements that came out yellow before. Most importantly, you should not re-use letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, because they will slow you down.
To make sure you follow those tips, we strongly recommend you make a copy of this list and slowly cross out all the options that don’t fit your exact criteria. Each time you make a new guess, repeat the process and cross out new words with the letters that subsequently came out gray. As you make your way through the alphabet, remember to include the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” but also consider that there might be a repetition somewhere in there. A word like “PZAZZ,” for example, only has one new letter, repeated twice.
Some words have similar structure, only differentiated by a single letter. That is the case for sequences like “PASTA,” “PASTE,” “PASTS,” and “PASTY.” Those are the most likely to give you trouble, especially when there is a repetition or when the word of the day is the most unusual of the bunch, and the only way to get them right is to rule out as many letters as you can, including the most uncommon consonants. You can even set the starting “P” aside for the task if you prefer.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).