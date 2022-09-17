Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘A’

On most days, the Wordle puzzle will not present much trouble for longtime players. But some days can be tricky, much more than usual, making you feel stuck and in need of outside help to maintain your streak.

If that is the case for you after finding a starting “P” and an “A” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below to know all the possible words, as well as some tips of what to do next to get to the answer.

Five-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘A’ to try on Wordle

PAALS

PAANS

PACAS

PACED

PACER

PACES

PACEY

PACHA

PACKS

PACOS

PACTA

PACTS

PADDY

PADIS

PADLE

PADMA

PADRE

PADRI

PAEAN

PAEDO

PAEON

PAGAN

PAGED

PAGER

PAGES

PAGLE

PAGOD

PAGRI

PAIKS

PAILS

PAINS

PAINT

PAIRE

PAIRS

PAISA

PAISE

PAKKA

PALAS

PALAY

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PALIS

PALKI

PALLA

PALLS

PALLY

PALMS

PALMY

PALPI

PALPS

PALSA

PALSY

PAMPA

PANAX

PANCE

PANDA

PANDS

PANDY

PANED

PANEL

PANES

PANGA

PANGS

PANIC

PANIM

PANKO

PANNE

PANNI

PANSY

PANTO

PANTS

PANTY

PAOLI

PAOLO

PAPAL

PAPAS

PAPAW

PAPER

PAPES

PAPPI

PAPPY

PARAE

PARAS

PARCH

PARDI

PARDS

PARDY

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PAREV

PARGE

PARGO

PARIS

PARKA

PARKI

PARKS

PARKY

PARLE

PARLY

PARMA

PAROL

PARPS

PARRA

PARRS

PARRY

PARSE

PARTI

PARTS

PARTY

PARVE

PARVO

PASEO

PASES

PASHA

PASHM

PASKA

PASPY

PASSE

PASTA

PASTE

PASTS

PASTY

PATCH

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATHS

PATIN

PATIO

PATKA

PATLY

PATSY

PATTE

PATTY

PATUS

PAUAS

PAULS

PAUSE

PAVAN

PAVED

PAVEN

PAVER

PAVES

PAVID

PAVIN

PAVIS

PAWAS

PAWAW

PAWED

PAWER

PAWKS

PAWKY

PAWLS

PAWNS

PAXES

PAYED

PAYEE

PAYER

PAYOR

PAYSD

PEACE

PEACH

PEAGE

PEAGS

PEAKS

PEAKY

PEALS

PEANS

PEARE

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEASE

PEATS

PEATY

PEAVY

PEAZE

PEBAS

PECAN

PEDAL

PEKAN

PELAS

PELAU

PELMA

PELTA

PENAL

PENNA

PEPLA

PERAI

PEREA

PETAL

PETAR

PHAGE

PHANG

PHARE

PHARM

PHASE

PHIAL

PHOCA

PHYLA

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIBAL

PICAL

PICAS

PICRA

PIETA

PIKAS

PIKAU

PILAE

PILAF

PILAO

PILAR

PILAU

PILAW

PILEA

PIMAS

PINAS

PINNA

PINTA

PIPAL

PIPAS

PIRAI

PITAS

PITTA

PIZZA

PLAAS

PLACE

PLACK

PLAGE

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PLANE

PLANK

PLANS

PLANT

PLAPS

PLASH

PLASM

PLAST

PLATE

PLATS

PLATT

PLATY

PLAYA

PLAYS

PLAZA

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLENA

PLICA

PLOAT

POACH

POAKA

POAKE

PODAL

PODIA

POKAL

POLAR

POLKA

PONGA

POOJA

POOKA

POPPA

PORAE

PORAL

PORTA

POTAE

POWAN

PRAAM

PRADS

PRAHU

PRAMS

PRANA

PRANG

PRANK

PRAOS

PRASE

PRATE

PRATS

PRATT

PRATY

PRAUS

PRAWN

PRAYS

PRESA

PRIAL

PRIMA

PROAS

PRUTA

PSALM

PSHAW

PSOAE

PSOAI

PSOAS

PSORA

PUCAN

PUCKA

PUFFA

PUHAS

PUJAH

PUJAS

PUKAS

PUKKA

PULAO

PULAS

PULKA

PUMAS

PUNAS

PUNGA

PUNKA

PUPAE

PUPAL

PUPAS

PURDA

PYATS

PYGAL

PYRAL

PYRAN

PZAZZ

Even if you don’t know exactly where the “A” is, you know at least one position where it is not. Use that to your advantage over the next couple of guesses, and do not repeat any placements that came out yellow before. Most importantly, you should not re-use letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, because they will slow you down.

To make sure you follow those tips, we strongly recommend you make a copy of this list and slowly cross out all the options that don’t fit your exact criteria. Each time you make a new guess, repeat the process and cross out new words with the letters that subsequently came out gray. As you make your way through the alphabet, remember to include the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” but also consider that there might be a repetition somewhere in there. A word like “PZAZZ,” for example, only has one new letter, repeated twice.

Some words have similar structure, only differentiated by a single letter. That is the case for sequences like “PASTA,” “PASTE,” “PASTS,” and “PASTY.” Those are the most likely to give you trouble, especially when there is a repetition or when the word of the day is the most unusual of the bunch, and the only way to get them right is to rule out as many letters as you can, including the most uncommon consonants. You can even set the starting “P” aside for the task if you prefer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).