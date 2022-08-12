Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘GL’

Part of Wordle‘s immense popularity comes from its simplicity. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which players must guess in under six tries and within 24 hours if they decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but the letters in your guesses turn into clues by providing visual feedback that indicates if they’re part of the word or not.

On most days, it will be a fun challenge that is easy enough to solve, especially for longtime players with a strategy in place.

But sometimes you might feel stuck after finding a couple of letters, with no idea of what the answer could be. If the letters you found today are a “G” followed by an “L” right at the beginning of the word, check out the list below and some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words starting with “GL” to try on Wordle

GLACE

GLADE

GLADS

GLADY

GLAIR

GLAMS

GLAND

GLANS

GLARE

GLARY

GLASS

GLAZE

GLAZY

GLEAM

GLEAN

GLEBA

GLEBE

GLEDE

GLEDS

GLEED

GLEEK

GLEES

GLEET

GLENS

GLEYS

GLIAL

GLIAS

GLIDE

GLIFF

GLIME

GLIMS

GLINT

GLITZ

GLOAM

GLOAT

GLOBE

GLOBS

GLOGG

GLOMS

GLOOM

GLOOP

GLOPS

GLORY

GLOSS

GLOST

GLOUT

GLOVE

GLOWS

GLOZE

GLUED

GLUER

GLUES

GLUEY

GLUGS

GLUME

GLUMS

GLUON

GLUTE

GLUTS

GLYPH

Only one of the words above has no vowels, which is “GLYPH.” So one possible next step is figuring out what are the vowels in the word—a strategy that some players use to start the game. To do that, you can use one or two vowel-heavy words, depending on the information you already have. Since this is not your first guess, you probably already know if at least one of the five vowels is present, which means you can simply check the others. But you don’t have to focus specifically on vowels if you don’t want to.

Statistically speaking, “E,” “S,” “A,” and “O” are the letters that appear the most frequently on the list above. “E” and “A” also appear in the same words quite frequently, though none of the other two letters are part of those.

That means, in your next guesses, it might be a good idea to mix them with other consonants in words like “GLOAM” or “GLEDS,” if you want to keep the “G” and the “L.” You should be able to find the answer by elimination soon.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).