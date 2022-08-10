Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CLI’

Wordle gathers many gamers every day who play consistently and like to share their experiences with others through social media.

It is even possible to tell if the Wordle of the day is harder or easier by seeing what people are sharing, without fear of receiving spoilers, since the share option in the game hides the answers.

Many players may have already decided on their favorite strategies. Always using the same words can end up making the game monotonous for some and to avoid this it is interesting to know other options. It’s important to remember not to underestimate the game, so you don’t end up losing your winning streak for nothing.

One of the most common strategies is to use words with many vowels in the initial trials, to reduce the possible choices for the next trials.

While other players prefer to study statistically what are the best words to guess first, such as ‘SLATE’, ‘CARES, or ‘ARISE’. In fact, some of these options can reduce the possible answers to less than 100 words, depending on which word is chosen as the correct answer for that day.

Other brave players like to spend almost all of their tries trying every letter of the alphabet and risk everything to get the word right on the last try.

Regardless of the strategy chosen, sometimes help will be needed. If you used your first few tries and only discovered that the secret word of the day starts with ‘CLI’, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘CLI’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘CLI’ to try on Wordle

click

cliff

clift

climb

clime

cline

cling

clink

clips

clipt

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options.

Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.