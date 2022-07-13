Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BLA’

Wordle has managed to accumulate many players through social networks thanks to its ease of sharing results without spoilers. It didn’t take long for the New York Times to take an interest in the game and buy it.

Over time, players created strategies to be able to solve Wordle more efficiently. There are general tips and tricks that help players of any skill level solve the daily challenge, but invariably each player will choose their favorite way to play the game.

A very common way to start guessing attempts is to test all vowels in the first two guesses. Knowing a few words with mostly vowels can make a player want to always start with the same words and then develop their options for that specific day. This strategy helps to greatly reduce the following options by practically guaranteed to find some correct letter, even if it is out of position.

Other research shows a very efficient way to start is by guessing the word ‘SLATE’, which on average will reduce the following options to less than a few hundred words. For those who like to diversify their first attempts, ‘ARISE’ and ‘CARES’ are also words that contain some of the most common letters and will certainly yield a good start to the game.

Even using your favorite strategy may not stop you from getting stuck.

When you don’t know what to guess next, a little help may be needed. If your first attempts just made you discover that the correct answer starts with the letters ‘BLA’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘BLA’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘BLA’ to try on Wordle

blabs

black

blade

blaff

blags

blahs

blain

blame

blams

bland

blank

blare

blase

blast

blate

blats

blawn

blaws

blaze

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.