Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘TH’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, has become an internet phenomenon since its October 2021 release. The idea is simple. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word that you must figure out in up to six tries and 24 hours. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to indicate if they’re part of the word or not.

On most days, it will be easy for both longtime and regular players to find the answer to the Wordle puzzle. Many have even developed their own strategies. But you may also often find yourself stuck with only a couple of letters and no idea where to go next, especially if the letters known to you are the ones at the end of the word. If you found “TH” at the end of your word and need some inspiration, check out the list below.

Five-letter words ending in “TH” to try on Wordle

AIRTH

AZOTH

BAITH

BERTH

BIRTH

BOOTH

BRITH

BROTH

CHETH

CLOTH

COUTH

CRWTH

DEATH

DEPTH

DOETH

EARTH

FAITH

FIFTH

FILTH

FIRTH

FORTH

FRITH

FROTH

GARTH

GIRTH

GOETH

GRITH

HEATH

KHETH

LAITH

LOATH

MIRTH

MONTH

MOUTH

MUSTH

NEATH

NINTH

NORTH

QUOTH

ROUTH

ROWTH

SAITH

SIXTH

SLOTH

SMITH

SNATH

SOOTH

SOUTH

SWATH

SWITH

SYNTH

TEETH

TENTH

TILTH

TOOTH

TROTH

TRUTH

WIDTH

WORTH

WRATH

WROTH

YIRTH

YOUTH

To narrow down the list above, one thing you can do is find out what are the vowels in the word. You should also cross-check any clues you found on your own, like letters that came out gray or yellow in previous tries, to make sure you get the most information out of each guess.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).