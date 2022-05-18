Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘OUR’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, has become a popular daily activity among players who like a fun challenge. Each day, the game will pick a random five-letter word that you need to guess in up to six tries. There are no clues except the letters themselves, which change colors after each guess to indicate whether they are in the word and if they are in the right position.

If you have been playing for a while, guessing the daily word will be easy enough. Most players have already found or developed their favorite strategies for victory, like finding all the vowels or ruling out as many letters as possible. Even so, there may be days when you find yourself stuck. You probably found a few letters, but have no idea what to guess next. If all you have is “OUR” at the end of your word, like in Wordle No. 333, check the list below for inspiration.

Five-letter words ending in “OUR” to try on Wordle

AMOUR

CLOUR

FLOUR

ODOUR

SCOUR

STOUR

There are not many words with that specific combination, which makes things a lot easier for players trying to guess the daily Wordle. You can employ the usual strategies to pick which one (or ones) you will try first, like cross-checking the list above with the letters that were gray in your previous guesses. If that does not help too much, you can start by picking a word with a letter that appears more than once on the list, like “CLOUR,” “FLOUR,” “SCOUR,” and “STOUR,” which share the “C,” the “L,” and the “S.” That way, each guess brings more valuable information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.