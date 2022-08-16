Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EL’

Wordle was a game that received more and more public interest over time until numerous alternative versions were created with the most diverse purposes.

Some of the most famous ones enhance the game with increasing objective difficulty. They are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle. Each of them makes your players guess a greater number of words at the same time. For this to be possible, each of them has more attempts than the original and they also have a mode that allows you to play again with new randomized answers.

Other games were created with fan bases of major franchises in mind. Like Squirdle, which is a kind of Wordle for anyone who likes Pokémon. However, instead of guessing the letters in the names, the clues involve the types, generation, weight, and size of the creatures.

If you still couldn’t finish Wordle’s daily challenge and only found out that the correct answer has the letters ‘EL’ at the end, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘EL’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘EL’ to try on Wordle

allel

angel

appel

ariel

artel

aweel

babel

bagel

bedel

betel

bevel

bezel

borel

botel

bowel

camel

cavel

chiel

creel

cruel

cupel

debel

devel

dowel

dynel

easel

eisel

excel

expel

favel

forel

fusel

gavel

gemel

gibel

gimel

gruel

hazel

hosel

hotel

hovel

impel

intel

javel

jebel

jewel

jodel

jurel

kerel

kevel

kidel

kneel

kugel

label

lapel

lemel

level

libel

lorel

losel

merel

mesel

model

mohel

morel

motel

navel

nebel

nevel

newel

novel

oriel

ousel

ouzel

panel

pixel

puzel

ratel

ravel

rebel

refel

repel

revel

rivel

rowel

rubel

samel

sewel

sheel

shiel

sizel

sorel

speel

spiel

steel

sweel

tewel

towel

tweel

umbel

vowel

voxel

wedel

wheel

yodel

yokel

zizel

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.