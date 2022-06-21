Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘AT’

Those who have been playing Wordle and its several alternative versions for a while have probably developed their strategies to guarantee a win. On most days, you probably won’t have trouble figuring out the five-letter mystery word in six tries or less, but even the most skilled players can get stuck. Maybe you already found a couple of letters, but need some inspiration to know where to go next.
If your word ends in “AT” and feel like you need help, check out the list below.
Five-letter words ending in “AT” to try on Wordle
- ARHAT
- BEGAT
- BLEAT
- BLOAT
- CARAT
- CHEAT
- CLEAT
- DEFAT
- DERAT
- DUCAT
- ECLAT
- EXPAT
- FLOAT
- GLOAT
- GREAT
- GROAT
- JURAT
- KARAT
- KORAT
- LOVAT
- MANAT
- PLEAT
- QANAT
- RABAT
- RESAT
- SALAT
- SHOAT
- SPLAT
- SPRAT
- SQUAT
- STOAT
- SWEAT
- TREAT
- UNHAT
- VIVAT
- WHEAT
- ZAKAT
To narrow down the list above, there are a few things you can try. One of the main strategies to follow is to use the words that give you the most information in your next guesses, like “S,” “E,” and “R,” which appear most frequently. Avoid the letters that came out gray in previous guesses and use everything you know to your advantage: if you already know a letter is not part of the answer, you can rule out all the words with that letter in them.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).