Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘APE’

Wordle is a game that has managed to gather the love of many players who end up playing it every day and sharing their experiences with others through social media. The amount of people sharing can even tell players who haven’t played the challenge of the day if what awaits them is harder than usual.

There are tips and tricks that can help any player face the new challenges of each day while discovering new words to guess. Getting the correct answers more consistently helps players accumulate a longer winning streak. That way they can proudly share their results.

Wordle veterans have probably already defined their favorite strategies. If after some time using the same strategy seems monotonous, it may be interesting to study other options, but players need to be careful not to underestimate the game, or they will end up losing their winning streak unexpectedly.

One of the most common strategies is to use all the vowels in the initial attempts, decreasing the possible next word choices. Some players prefer to study statistically which are the best words to guess first. In fact, some options may reduce the possible answers to less than 100 words. Other brave players like to spend almost all of their attempts trying every letter of the alphabet and risk everything to get the word right on the last try.

Regardless of the strategy chosen, sometimes help will be needed. If you used your first tries and only found that the secret word of the day ends in ‘APE’, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘APE’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words ending in ‘APE’ to try on Wordle

agape

chape

crape

drape

etape

grape

scape

shape

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.