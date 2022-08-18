Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ANG’

Wordle manages to be relaxing and still challenging his players. The goal is one: find the secret word of the day before the six attempts run out. But the only clues are the letters of the words that have been tried before.

There are many players who don’t play every day and use Wordle to pass the time. After all, it’s a fast and very accessible game that can be played easily anywhere, both on PC and mobile devices.

On the other hand, there are players who take their scores and strategies seriously, debating their opinions and results on forums and always looking to improve. They play Wordle every day and avoid losing as much as possible to keep their winning streak high.

There are many strategy options that can make a player win more consistently. One of the most used is to guess words with mostly vowels in the first attempts. Finding out which vowels are present quickly helps you decide the next guesses.

But there is a strategy that some players choose when they prefer to hit fast rather than in a few tries. It consists of using as many different letters as possible in each attempt so that in the end, Wordle becomes a kind of anagram game, having to reorganize the letters that were found. It’s a risky strategy when the correct answer has repeated letters. But the brave can start by guessing this sequence of words that use the main letters of the alphabet and leave two guesses for the end: ‘FAINT’, ‘CHEVY’, ‘SWORD’, and ‘PLUMB.’

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

If you took a lot of guesswork and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘ANG’ at the end, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘ANG’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you want. already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘ANG’ to try on Wordle

alang

bhang

chang

clang

dwang

kiang

klang

krang

kyang

liang

obang

orang

phang

prang

slang

spang

stang

swang

twang

whang

wrang

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.