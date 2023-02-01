Hogwarts Legacy is just days away from finally being released, and fans everywhere are excited to dive into the world of wizardry. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S first, while players on older consoles and the Nintendo Switch will have to wait a bit longer to explore the Wizarding World.

Some fans are curious if Hogwarts Legacy will be on subscription services like other significant titles. So, will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Hogwarts Legacy going to be added to Game Pass?

Currently, there is no indication Hogwarts Legacy will appear on the Xbox Game Pass. The game will likely not be on the pass at launch, but it may be added at a later date. Fans who want to enjoy the game immediately will need to purchase it on their preferred platform.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on Friday, Feb. 10 on the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Those that preordered the deluxe or collectors version of the game can enjoy three days of early access starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will have to wait until April 4 for the game to be released on their platforms. Nintendo Switch players have the longest wait, as Hogwarts Legacy isn’t coming to the platform until July 25.

The Xbox Game Pass is a great way to enjoy a massive catalog of games at a low monthly price, although Hogwarts Legacy isn’t one of the options. The games included in the game pass constantly change, so keep an eye out for future updates.