Will Goat Simulator 3 be multiplayer?

A goat is only as good as its herd. Or something like that.

Goat Simulator 3 is on the way and the sequel to 2014’s Goat Simulator promises to be bigger and even more chaotic than its predecessor. You might not have thought that could be possible, but just looking at the gameplay for the new game will show you it’s true.

You want to fly around as a goat with a jet pack strapped to your back? You can do that. You want to drive around a tractor and play chicken with another tractor being driven by a rhino? You can do that. You want to grind a rail with a skateboard attached to a person while playing as a hammerhead shark? You can do that. And that’s just the stuff that Coffee Stain put in the gameplay trailer.

Undoubtedly, there will be even more bizarre and stupendous things you can do in Goat Simulator 3, all featuring the series’ trademark humor and ragdoll physics. Many games claim that players are only limited by their imaginations with what they can do, but Goat Simulator 3 looks like the rare video game where that statement may actually be true.

Those possibilities are only multiplied by multiplayer. The first Goat Simulator was only a single-player game when it first launched and eventually was patched to include a local multiplayer experience. But will Goat Simulator 3 have multiplayer when it launches?

Does Goat Simulator 3 have multiplayer?

The goat aficionados out there don’t have anything to worry about: Goat Simulator 3 will have both local and online multiplayer.

The game’s official website notes that players can play local or online co-op with up to three of their friends at a time. The multiplayer options include simply raising as much mayhem as a goat possibly can and will also incorporate mini-games that players can compete with each other in. These mini-games most likely include the soccer game players can see goats playing in the gameplay trailer, as well as driving cars around the world of San Angora and more.

With Goat Simulator 3 set to launch on Nov. 17, players can start getting their herd ready to cause chaos together.