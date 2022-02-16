Who is the voice actor for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Every new character addition in Genshin Impact also brings new talented voice actors. Highly anticipated five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko is now available as a playable character and has four voice actors behind her unique voice.

Yae Miko has been in the main storyline of Genshin Impact since Inazuma was introduced to the game on July 21 and players have been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to add her to their team since then. Players first met Yae Miko at the Grand Narukami Shrine and the striking Kitsune character immediately generated lots of excitement within the community. The five-star character is the first Electro Catalyst since Lisa and the only existing five-star Electro Catalyst.

Image via miHoYo

The talented voice actors taking on the role of Yae Miko are as follows.

English voice actor: Ratana

Ratana has previous credits in Netflix’s Trese, the Fire Emblem video game series, and Marvel’s Avengers game.

Japanese voice actor: Ayane Sakura

Ayane Sakura boasts a lot of experience and has previously been in Attack on Titan, Weathering with You, and Pokémon Evolutions.

Chinese voice actor: Mingyu Da

A character in Azur Lane, a popular mobile shooter video game, is voiced by Minyu Da.

Korean voice actor: Moon Yoo-jeong

This voice actress voiced the Korean dub of the character Yoko Usami in Power Rangers Go-Busters.

Voice actors make the character and these talented actresses all bring life to the beloved Yae Miko. Hear the voice actresses in action in Genshin Impact, which is available on iOS, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Android. Genshin Impact is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.