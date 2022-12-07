Where to find Onyx in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to collect various resources from all the different biomes. The Toy Story update on Dec. 6 introduced a few elements including the new Onyx gem. The Onyx gem is black in color and is exceptionally rare to come across. Players need to know how to collect this gemstone to get more crafting options.

Mining in Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you various types of resources including gemstones. Every biome has unique items to offer, and players will find mining nodes at each of these locations. Use the pickaxe tool to start mining resources from the nodes, and you can also gather these items in bulk and store them in a room at your house.

Here’s where to get Onyx gems from in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get more Onyx gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

Onyx gems are not like other gemstones that pop out visibly from a mining node. Instead, these are earned by mining more often, following a similar mechanic to the rich soil and red algae. To get more Onyx gems players simply need to mine more nodes. Onyx gems are not location specific either, meaning you can find them from mining at any biome.

So far, we have found this gem while mining at Frosted Heights, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, Peaceful Meadows, Forgotten Lands, and in the Vitalys Mine at the Sunlit Plateau biome. These areas have several nodes which you can mine to get rare gemstones and more Onyx gems.

While performing different activities, it’s best to bring along a companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We recommend players interact and bring a companion who has a mining hangout bonus activated. This way, you’ll have a chance to get more resources from mining.

A few enchantments were also introduced in the game, and one of them is the Miracle Pickaxe Polish. Crafting this potion allows players to get more gems from mining. Crafting the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, however, requires five Onyx gems, 10 Vitalys Crystals, and 1,000 Dreamlight.

There is also a higher variant of this potion called the Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish. This one lasts longer, but it requires 12 Onyx gems, 25 Vitalys Crystal, and 2,500 Dreamlight. Onyx gems sell for 300 Star Coins, but it’s best to save up on these gemstones. Players will need them to craft the new potions, which gives them a chance to collect more gems from mining.