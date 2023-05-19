When is the PlayStation Showcase?

Another summer of gaming industry livestreams is set to kick off with another PlayStation Showcase this month as Sony prepares to blow gamers’ minds with surprise announcements on a slate of future games.

There are plenty of rumors going into the showcase this year, especially considering that PlayStation has been relatively quiet for the past few months outside of a couple of State of Play streams for Final Fantasy XVI and Hogwarts Legacy.

The newest Final Fantasy game may make another appearance ahead of its launch in June, and it’s well past time for another appearance from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before it launches some time in 2023. But outside of that, it’s all speculation as to what may appear.

Rumors about the showcase point to everything from new games by Santa Monica Studio, Naughty Dog, Bungie, Konami, Haven Studios, and a long-awaited and wished-for remaster of Bloodborne for PS5 and PC. But until the show begins, it’s all just conjecture and a long wishlist of massive announcements that PlayStation fans have been thirsting after for some time now.

Here’s when gamers around the world should clear up their schedule and find some time to tune in for PlayStation’s livestream of upcoming titles in 2023 and beyond.

When is the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase?

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

After months of speculation, rumors, and hopes, the PlayStation Showcase for summer 2023 has finally been confirmed—and it’s coming very, very soon.

The May 2023 PlayStation Showcase kicks off on May 24 at 3pm CT and it will be broadcast on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Content creators across the spectrum will likely be watching and co-streaming the event as well.

“The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world,” PlayStation said. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

There are likely to be several new game announcements along with appearances from titles already confirmed. And with a runtime of over an hour, the amount of games on display is likely to be quite high.

Make sure to tune in to see everything that Sony has up its sleeves at 3pm CT on May 24, which is 1pm PT and primetime for PlayStation gamers in the U.K. at 9pm British time.

