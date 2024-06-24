Forgot password
Artwork for CS2, Dota 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Lethal Company.
Image via Dot Esports
Category:
General

When is the 2024 Steam Summer Sale?

Goodbye, wallet. We hardly knew you.
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 03:22 pm

The yearly rotation of Steam sales is a thing of much dread and much anticipation in the PC gaming community, representing both an opportunity to snag some desired titles and a complete obliteration of savings. Fortunately for gamers, Steam has announced the next one so you can plan ahead.

The 2024 Steam Summer Sale is the closest thing to an international holiday the PC gaming community has as it’s by far the most intensive of the sales ubiquitous PC gaming platform Steam puts on. As your wishlist dwindles and your backlog grows, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you’re engaging in a time-honored tradition—the first Summer Sale was 14 years ago, after all.

What are the dates for the 2024 Steam Summer Sale?

The banner of the 2024 Steam Summer Sale.
Dawn of the first day. Image via Valve

As announced by Valve itself, the 2024 Steam Summer Sale will run from June 27 to July 11, both starting and ending at 12pm CT on those dates. This gives you just about two weeks to snag all of the savings you can and, even more crucially, just three days from the time of writing to budget for the sale. Steam sales have a reputation for cleaning out gamers’ wallets for a reason, after all, and it’s worth making sure you don’t overspend.

As is the case with most of Steam’s big sales like this, the many thousands of discounts will also come with a side of new Points Shop items like badges, profile customization, and more, as well as a themed Steam Store frontpage that will last for the duration of the sale. There are going to be more than a few choice games on offer if the Spring Sale earlier this year is any indication, with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 likely to be on deep discount as well as newer, higher-demand games like Helldivers 2. Whatever you may have your eye on, definitely don’t miss this opportunity for fun in the sun at an affordable price.

