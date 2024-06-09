When does The Relic: First Guardian release?

Prepare to save the world as the last bastion of hope in The Relic: First Guardian, which has finally set a tentative release date for any potential heroes looking to pick up this exciting title.

Recommended Videos

Players step into the shoes of a guardian and are tasked to collect pieces of the great Relic in order to close the void that is threatening to swallow up the Arsiltus. There are plenty of different weapons, ways to power your character up, and many different playstyles to try out in this dark, dangerous Soulslike adventure.

Here is the release date for The Relix: First Guardian.

The Relic: First Guardian release date

Although a specific date has not been selected by the developers, The Relic: First Guardian is scheduled to release sometime in 2025. Prospective players can add this game to their Steam wishlist to be notified when any information is added, including other editions of the game, a specific release date, and more.

Intense gameplay for The Relic: First Guardian was revealed at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, which was a day after the highly anticipated Summer Game Fest. Fans were impressed by the detailed landscapes, the variety of enemies shown, and the dark atmosphere that you’ll need to fight through as you dive into this decrepit world searching for a hero.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy