When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Villain Star Path end?

A massive Disney Dreamlight Valley update brought a plethora of new content to the game on Oct. 20, 2022. In addition to a new The Lion King villain to befriend, an updated photography system, a main storyline quest continuation, general game improvements, and many bug fixes, the update also brought a new Star Path appropriately themed for the spooky season.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path system is essentially a battle pass that allows players to obtain numerous rewards by completing a variety of game tasks or by spending Moonstones. The second installment of the Star Path is villain themed and boats numerous wicked and spooky items for players to purchase.

Image via Gameloft

Related: Gameloft’s new Disney Dreamlight Valley bug tracker makes it easier to squash glitches

The Villain Star Path has seven pages featuring all manner of Disney villains and spooky-themed items. Players can obtain assets like the magical mirror on the wall from Snow White, stunning wearable Raven Wings, eerie Halloween motifs, Maleficent-inspired horns, and a charming Mickey Mouse Jack-O’-Lantern.

Completing tasks listed in the “Duties” section of the Villan Star Path event will grant players Pumpkin tokens to spend on the available rewards of their choosing. To unlock each page of the Star Path players must first purchase at least three of the available items on the page preceding the one they wish to unlock. Some assets, such as motifs or accessories, cost a fairly low amount of tokens while others, like the Skeleton Onesie or Maleficent’s throne, have quite a sizeable price tag.

Screengrab via Gameloft

With so many items available to collect, players are likely wondering just how long they have to get their hands on all of the items includes in the Villain version of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path. Luckily, players have a fair amount of time to put in the work to collect the items they desire and don’t need to worry about running out of time for quite a while.

How long is the Villain Star Path available in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As of Oct. 20, 2022, the Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path will be available to players for 32 more days. This means that it will be open until Nov. 21, 2022.

Following the end of the previous Star Path, which was Pixar-themed, players could not complete any more duties but were still allowed about a week to spend the rest of their tokens. It is likely that this will be the case once more and players can thus primarily focus on earning tokens and wait to spend them if they desire to do so.