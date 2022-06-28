When does Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope release?

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase provided fans with more information about upcoming third-party switch games, including Minecraft Legends, Person 5 Royal, and Portal: Companion Collection. But fans also learned more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including its official release date.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released on Oct. 20, meaning fans only have to wait a few more months to enjoy the anticipated title. A previous leak indicated the game was coming on Oct. 22, but it turns out fans can expect the Mario game a couple of days earlier.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and fans can expect the same turn-based gameplay with new characters and features. Bowser is joining the fun this time around, as Mario and his friends must “travel the cosmos to save the Sparks from Cursa’s grasp.”

The Direct Mini: Partner Showcase also showed more of Sonic Frontiers, another highly anticipated game allowing players to explore a massive world as the furry blue character. Minecraft fans can also expect Minecraft Legends to release in 2023, and Switch owners can enjoy the Portal series with the Portal: Companion Collection coming later today.

Pre-orders for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be available today in the Nintendo eShop, the My Nintendo Store, and the official Nintendo website. Fans can also tune in tomorrow, June 29, at 11am CT to the official Ubisoft and Twitch channels for a special Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope showcase.