Game Pass holders will be able to jump in on the fun on day one.

Yesterday’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase unveiled a ton of new game trailers and information on previously announced titles. But one announcement in particular may have caught the eyes of Rick and Morty fans: High on Life.

In High on Life, players will take on the role of a bounty hunter in a chaotic and colorful world, and they’re tasked with rescuing humanity from a group of aliens that want to use people as drugs. As previewed in the game’s trailer, players will get to explore numerous planets while teaming up with different animated weapons, all of which talk to the player. The game is a first-person shooter in the comedy-adventure genre.

Related: Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase peaks at 2.2 million viewers

The trailer’s art and voiceover may seem familiar to fans of the hit Adult Swim show Rick and Morty. Justin Roiland—co-creator of the show, as well as the voice actor of its title characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith—leads Squanch Games, High on Life’s developer, as its founder and CEO. High on Life will feature many of the eccentric comedy elements fans of Roiland’s creations have come to appreciate over the years.

“From the mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) comes High On Life,” the trailer’s description reads. “Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world.”

When does High on Life release?

High on Life will become available for purchase on Oct. 25 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, according to the Xbox website. Game Pass holders will be able to jump into the action on day one without having to purchase the game, while those without Xbox’s subscription service will need to buy the game before being able to play.

Players can purchase Game Pass in one of three different tiers depending on their platform and the perks included. Visit the Game Pass website for more information or to sign up.