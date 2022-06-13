Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase peaks at 2.2 million viewers

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest achieved a peak of 2.2 million viewers, according to Esports Charts.

Summer Game Fest included multiple events that gave fans a glimpse of upcoming games and titles. One of the last and highly anticipated events was the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, where the two publishers released new trailers, information about upcoming features, and revealed new games. The event provided more information about Starfield, Overwatch 2, and Riot Games coming to Game Pass. The event was so popular that it achieved a peak of over 2 million viewers across all streaming channels.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase achieved a peak of 2.2 million viewers and maintained an average of over 1.7 million viewers, according to Esports Charts. The event was broadcasted across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers on each platform. Viewers also accumulated almost 4 million hours of watch time, and the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels were the most popular options for fans tuning into the show.

The showcase revealed a lot of exciting news for fans of all genres. There are several updates and new games coming out later this year and in 2023, meaning players better get through their backlog of games while they can. If you missed the show, check out our comprehensive list of everything showcased during the event.