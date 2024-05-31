What is the Concord release date?

Sony’s first foray into the hero shooter space, Concord, has now had its release date unveiled alongside a sleek gameplay trailer at the State of Play conference hosted late in May, and it’s got everyone talking.

The five-vs-five first-person shooter from Firewalk Studios is set to replicate the live-service success Sony manifested with Helldivers 2 earlier this year.

The big question now is, when will we get to play?

When does Concord release? – Answered

PlayStation is doubling down on its live-service formula. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Concord’s official release date is August 23, 2024. When this date rolls around, the hero shooter will launch simultaneously across PlayStation 5 and PC.

Anyone who preorders the Sony title will even get some degree of early access to Concord beta playtests, which are slated to come out “later this summer.” This date will presumably be before it’s widely available in August.

Concord is set out to be “a tight, well-balanced FPS” acting as Firewalk’s “love letter to aspirational sci-fi adventure.” The game will launch with a roster of 16 characters—Freegunners, as they are called—all of whom have unique abilities. Sony hopes the Overwatch-inspired title will appeal to casual and competitive audiences alike.

Concord’s gameplay trailer and its release date announcement yesterday followed a year of relative silence after its initial reveal at 2023’s PlayStation Showcase.

After Helldivers 2 earlier this year, Concord will be the second title from Sony to have simultaneous launches on PlayStation and PC, which aligns with the company’s stated goal of acquiring new audiences for their franchises.

