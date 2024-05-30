Two characters from Sony's hero shooter Concord.
Image via Sony
Category:
General

How to get access to Concord beta test

The hero shooter aims a summer launch.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:54 pm

Concord, a new hero shooter by Firewalk Studios and Sony, was revealed at the May 30 State of Play. The game is set to launch in August, with a beta test a month earlier. But how do you access the Concord beta test? We’re here to answer.

Recommended Videos

How to play Concord beta

A character in Sony's hero shooter Concord.
Concord might prove a solid shake-up for the hero shooter market. Image via Sony

To access Concord‘s beta test, you will have to pre-order the game. At the time of writing, pre-orders are not yet live but will begin as of June 6, Sony announced at the State of Play. It is not yet clear if Concord‘s early access beta test will be available to those who apply for it, or non-pre-ordering players. The beta launches at some point in July, about a month before the game’s official release on Aug. 23. It is Sony’s entrance into the hero shooter market, a genre almost every big publisher seems to be trying to get in on these days.

What platforms is Concord available on?

A female character in Sony's hero shooter Concord.
Sony went all-out on the reveal trailer. Image via Sony

Concord, being a Sony title, will first and foremost be available on the PlayStation 5. However, keeping in line with recent moves, Sony will also simultaneously launch the game on PC. We still don’t know which storefront Sony will choose for its hero shooter, but given its track record with other ports and simultaneous releases, it’s highly likely it will be Steam. Helldivers 2 was another simultaneous PC/Steam release and proved to be Sony’s most successful PC title to date, which further solidifies the assumption that Concord will be hosted on that storefront as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When does Astro Bot release?
Astro Bot hovering above a PlayStation 5.
Astro Bot hovering above a PlayStation 5.
Astro Bot hovering above a PlayStation 5.
Category: General
General
When does Astro Bot release?
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 30, 2024
Read Article Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked
Predecessors has many diverse heroes.
Predecessors has many diverse heroes.
Predecessors has many diverse heroes.
Category: General
General
Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 30, 2024
Read Article Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date
A McLaren in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
A McLaren in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
A McLaren in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Category: General
General
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does Astro Bot release?
Astro Bot hovering above a PlayStation 5.
Category: General
General
When does Astro Bot release?
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 30, 2024
Read Article Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked
Predecessors has many diverse heroes.
Category: General
General
Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 30, 2024
Read Article Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date
A McLaren in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.
Category: General
General
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 30, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.