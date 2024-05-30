How to get access to Concord beta test

Concord, a new hero shooter by Firewalk Studios and Sony, was revealed at the May 30 State of Play. The game is set to launch in August, with a beta test a month earlier. But how do you access the Concord beta test? We’re here to answer.

Recommended Videos

How to play Concord beta

Concord might prove a solid shake-up for the hero shooter market. Image via Sony

To access Concord‘s beta test, you will have to pre-order the game. At the time of writing, pre-orders are not yet live but will begin as of June 6, Sony announced at the State of Play. It is not yet clear if Concord‘s early access beta test will be available to those who apply for it, or non-pre-ordering players. The beta launches at some point in July, about a month before the game’s official release on Aug. 23. It is Sony’s entrance into the hero shooter market, a genre almost every big publisher seems to be trying to get in on these days.

What platforms is Concord available on?

Sony went all-out on the reveal trailer. Image via Sony

Concord, being a Sony title, will first and foremost be available on the PlayStation 5. However, keeping in line with recent moves, Sony will also simultaneously launch the game on PC. We still don’t know which storefront Sony will choose for its hero shooter, but given its track record with other ports and simultaneous releases, it’s highly likely it will be Steam. Helldivers 2 was another simultaneous PC/Steam release and proved to be Sony’s most successful PC title to date, which further solidifies the assumption that Concord will be hosted on that storefront as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more