The latest hero shooter is here for PlayStation 5 and PC. Concord will soon look to give a unique spin on the genre that has been loved by millions around the world.

Concord boasts 16 playable heroes with unique abilities in a hero shooter similar to games like Overwatch or Team Fortress, and it’s made by a studio featuring several ex-Bungie developers who worked on games like Destiny 2 and Halo, so there’s reason to be excited about it.

If you’re looking to try out Concord before buying it, there is an early access beta and open beta happening in July 2024. In the beta, you can try out the game and see if you’re interested in picking it up when it releases later this year.

Here’s everything to know about how to preload the Concord beta so you can play it as soon as the servers are live, whether you play on PS5 or Steam.

How to preload the Concord beta

To preload the Concord beta on PS5, open up your PS5 game library to find it if you pre-ordered. It will be available to pre-load starting on July 11 at 12pm CT, and the early access beta goes live the following day at the same time, July 12 at 12pm CT, when PS Plus players will be able to download it.

To preload the Concord beta on PC, you need to pre-order the game on Steam. The “Concord beta” game should appear in your Steam library and it will be available to download on July 12 at 12pm CT when the beta goes live, so there’s no preload period for the early access beta.

To get early access to the Concord beta on PS5, you either need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription or pre-order the game. Please note that only the pre-order players will be able to preload the beta, and PS Plus players will have to wait until July 12 at 12pm CT to download the beta. To get access on PC, the only way is to pre-order the game on Steam.

The open beta weekend for Concord begins on July 18 and will be available for all players on PS5 and PC.

What’s available in the Concord beta?

Here’s everything you can play in the Concord early access beta and open beta:

Maps

Freewater

Star Chamber

Water Hazard

Shock Risk

Bone Mines (open beta weekend)

Modes

Cargo Run

Clash Point

Trophy Hunt

Area Control (open beta weekend)

Characters

All 16 launch characters will be available to play in both beta weekends.

1-0FF

Bazz

Daveers

Daw

Duchess

Emari

Haymar

It-z

Jabali

Kyps

Lark

Lennox

Roka

Star-Child

Teo

Vale

