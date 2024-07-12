The latest entry in the hero shooter genre, Concord, comes from FPS veterans across the industry.

Using experience from making games like Destiny, Halo, and others, Firewalk Studios has created a fun roster of over a dozen heroes with unique personalities, weapons, and abilities to combine for a fun five-vs-five experience. In Concord, playable characters are called Freegunners, and they’re all pretty cool so far.

Here’s the current list of all Freegunners in Concord, including their weapons, abilities, and Crew Bonus.

All Concord characters and abilities

1-0FF

Combat trait: Trash Dispenser – More Trash Bombs with higher damage.

Trash Dispenser – More Trash Bombs with higher damage. Primary weapon: CC-1090 Industrial Vacuum

CC-1090 Industrial Vacuum Secondary weapon: Pressure Blaster

Ability one: Air Barrier – Place a projectile-deflecting cylinder of air. Gain charges by filling your Industrial Vacuum.

Air Barrier – Place a projectile-deflecting cylinder of air. Gain charges by filling your Industrial Vacuum. Ability two: Trash Bomb – Bouncing, exploding projectile of compressed trash. Gain charges by filling your Industrial Vacuum.

Trash Bomb – Bouncing, exploding projectile of compressed trash. Gain charges by filling your Industrial Vacuum. Movement style: Single jump.

Single jump. Passive ability: Scrap Detector – Objects that can be vacuumed are highlighted. Tough as Nails – Incoming body damage is reduced.



Crew bonus: Anchor – Increased healing received.

Bazz

Combat trait: Skillful Tracker – While crouching, track nearby enemies through walls.

Skillful Tracker – While crouching, track nearby enemies through walls. Primary weapon: Carbon Steel throwing knives

Carbon Steel throwing knives Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Lunging Strike – Lunge towards enemies with a deadly melee strike.

Lunging Strike – Lunge towards enemies with a deadly melee strike. Ability two: Scourge Star – Thrown item that applies the Vulnerable debuff to an enemy, increasing damage dealt to them.

Scourge Star – Thrown item that applies the Vulnerable debuff to an enemy, increasing damage dealt to them. Movement style: Double jump, triple dodge, boosted slide jump.

Double jump, triple dodge, boosted slide jump. Passive ability: Beacon Blades – Hitting an enemy with throwing knife will track them for a short duration.

Crew bonus: Haunt – Improved mobility.

Daveers

Combat trait: Resistant Dodge – Dodging grants damage resistance for a brief period.

Resistant Dodge – Dodging grants damage resistance for a brief period. Primary weapon: MK 5 Burnite Grenade Launcher

MK 5 Burnite Grenade Launcher Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Ignition Dart – Fire damage dart that ignores Burnite pools on contact.

Ignition Dart – Fire damage dart that ignores Burnite pools on contact. Ability two: Burnite Canister – Splashes self-igniting Burnite pools across an area.

Burnite Canister – Splashes self-igniting Burnite pools across an area. Movement style: Double jump

Double jump Passive ability: Volatile Chemicals – Burnite pools can be ignited by fire damage from allies.

Crew bonus: Breacher – Faster dodge cooldown.

Daw

Combat trait: Intensive Care – Healing Pads have a larger pool of available health before deactivating.

Intensive Care – Healing Pads have a larger pool of available health before deactivating. Primary weapon: .320 Sanctuary Burst Rifle

.320 Sanctuary Burst Rifle Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Healing Pad – Drops a healing device that heals nearby allies’ health.

Healing Pad – Drops a healing device that heals nearby allies’ health. Ability two: Safety Dome – Creates a durable protective dome that blocks projectiles.

Safety Dome – Creates a durable protective dome that blocks projectiles. Movement style: Double jump

Double jump Passive ability: Second Wind – Heals a small amount during dodge.

Crew bonus: Tactician – Faster reload speed.

Duchess

Combat trait: Dodge Reload – Reloads weapon during dodge.

Dodge Reload – Reloads weapon during dodge. Primary weapon: BA02 Submachine Gun

BA02 Submachine Gun Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Construct Wall – Creates a wall that blocks sight and enemy movement.

Construct Wall – Creates a wall that blocks sight and enemy movement. Ability two: Ruinous Blast – Projects an area that implodes after a delay. Enemies in the blast take damage and become vulnerable.

Ruinous Blast – Projects an area that implodes after a delay. Enemies in the blast take damage and become vulnerable. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Austorium Resistance – No self-damage from personal blasts.

Crew bonus: Ranger – Improved weapon recoil.

Emari

Combat trait: Synergy Shield – Destroying Projectile Shield while active grants Armor.

Synergy Shield – Destroying Projectile Shield while active grants Armor. Primary weapon: Rotary Scrap Cannon

Rotary Scrap Cannon Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Armor Generator – Generates an area that grants allies Armor. Stacks over time.

Armor Generator – Generates an area that grants allies Armor. Stacks over time. Ability two: Projectile Shield – Destructible barrier that blocks incoming projectiles.

Projectile Shield – Destructible barrier that blocks incoming projectiles. Movement style: Single jump.

Single jump. Passive ability: Tough as Nails – Incoming body damage is reduced.

Crew bonus: Anchor – Increased healing received.

Haymar

Combat trait: Hellfire – Extra Wall of Fire charges and reduced cooldown for Blinding Flash.

Hellfire – Extra Wall of Fire charges and reduced cooldown for Blinding Flash. Primary weapon: Flameshow Bow

Flameshow Bow Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Blinding Flash – Projectile that blinds enemies near its explosion. Can be detonated manually with secondary activation.

Blinding Flash – Projectile that blinds enemies near its explosion. Can be detonated manually with secondary activation. Ability two: Wall of Fire – Projectile that creates a wall of fire in the direction it was thrown.

Wall of Fire – Projectile that creates a wall of fire in the direction it was thrown. Movement style: Hover, air dodge.

Hover, air dodge. Passive ability: Flameshot Charge – Aiming down sights for a short duration will overcharge the primed projectile.

Crew bonus: Warden – Longer weapon range.

It-Z

Combat trait: Evasive Maneuvers – Mobility increases when at low health.

Evasive Maneuvers – Mobility increases when at low health. Primary weapon: EL/120 Electrostatic SMG

EL/120 Electrostatic SMG Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Cosmic Slip – Tosses a sphere of energy. On secondary activation, It-Z will move instantly to the orb’s location.

Cosmic Slip – Tosses a sphere of energy. On secondary activation, It-Z will move instantly to the orb’s location. Ability two: Scramble Rebound – Throws chaos energy that will disrupt the enemy’s weapon. On contact, it returns to It-Z and supercharges her weapon.

Scramble Rebound – Throws chaos energy that will disrupt the enemy’s weapon. On contact, it returns to It-Z and supercharges her weapon. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Mirror Image – Dodging or using Cosmic Slip leaves behind a decoy.

Crew bonus: Haunt – Improved mobility.

Jabali

Combat trait: Pulse Radius – The healing aura from Life Pulse has an increased radius.

Pulse Radius – The healing aura from Life Pulse has an increased radius. Primary weapon: Pulse-Guided Seeker Rifle

Pulse-Guided Seeker Rifle Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Life Pulse – Thrown orb that creates a healing aura around an ally when absorbed.

Life Pulse – Thrown orb that creates a healing aura around an ally when absorbed. Ability two: Hunter Orb – Offensive orb that seeks out and damages enemies.

Hunter Orb – Offensive orb that seeks out and damages enemies. Movement style: Triple jump.

Triple jump. Passive ability: Life Cycle – Eliminations or Hunter Orb hits recharge Life Pulse.

Crew bonus: Ranger – Improved weapon recoil.

Kyps

Combat trait: Marked Target – Damaging an enemy from stealth reveals them to your team and resets your dodge. This trait has a cooldown period.

Marked Target – Damaging an enemy from stealth reveals them to your team and resets your dodge. This trait has a cooldown period. Primary weapon: Silenced Burst Pistol

Silenced Burst Pistol Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Surveillance Trap – Trap that reveals enemies when triggered. Persists between rounds. Can be harvested for ability charges after activation.

Surveillance Trap – Trap that reveals enemies when triggered. Persists between rounds. Can be harvested for ability charges after activation. Ability two: Disruption Grenade – Disrupts enemy abilities and damages shields. Throwing this will reset your dodge cooldown.

Disruption Grenade – Disrupts enemy abilities and damages shields. Throwing this will reset your dodge cooldown. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Active Stealth – Dodging activates stealth for a limited duration. Lookout – When defeated, your assailant will be revealed to your team.



Crew bonus: Tactician – Faster reload speed.

Lark

Combat trait: Natural Dexterity – Faster reload while in a spore area.

Natural Dexterity – Faster reload while in a spore area. Primary weapon: Razorpod Launcher

Razorpod Launcher Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Transplant Pod – Drops a pod that Lark can return to on second activation.

Transplant Pod – Drops a pod that Lark can return to on second activation. Ability two: Spore Seed – Drops a growing spore on the ground. Standing in the spore’s area grants haste and damage resistance to allies. Enemies are slowed and vulnerable.

Spore Seed – Drops a growing spore on the ground. Standing in the spore’s area grants haste and damage resistance to allies. Enemies are slowed and vulnerable. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Fungal Resistance – Damage resistance stacks with active spores on the map.

Crew bonus: Tactician – Faster reload speed.

Lennox

Combat trait: Reloads equipped weapon during dodge.

Reloads equipped weapon during dodge. Primary weapon: HL-4 “Bell Ringer” Heavy Handgun

HL-4 “Bell Ringer” Heavy Handgun Secondary weapon: Chesterly Model 3 Revolver

Ability one: Exploding Knife – Throwing knife that explodes on impact.

Exploding Knife – Throwing knife that explodes on impact. Ability two: Claxton Healing – Regenerates health over a brief duration.

Claxton Healing – Regenerates health over a brief duration. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Gunslinger – Emptying a weapon and quickly swapping to a new weapon will reload the stowed weapon.

Crew bonus: Warden – Longer weapon range.

Roka

Combat trait: Hover Targeting – Target lock is faster while Hover Thrusters are active.

Hover Targeting – Target lock is faster while Hover Thrusters are active. Primary weapon: SAL-90 Light Missile Launcher

SAL-90 Light Missile Launcher Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Hover Thrusters – Activate in air to hover in place. Cancel with secondary activation.

Hover Thrusters – Activate in air to hover in place. Cancel with secondary activation. Ability two: Blast Dive – Blast to the ground and deal damage in an area on impact.

Blast Dive – Blast to the ground and deal damage in an area on impact. Movement style: Triple jump, air dodge.

Triple jump, air dodge. Passive ability: Explosive Jump – Blasts a damaging explosion on double and triple jump. Missle Lock – Aiming down sights will target-lock on an enemy.



Crew bonus: Haunt – Improved mobility.

Star-Child

Combat trait: Diamond Dodge – Gain short burst of Diamond Skin while dodging.

Diamond Dodge – Gain short burst of Diamond Skin while dodging. Primary weapon: Skullbreaker Shotgun

Skullbreaker Shotgun Secondary weapon: None

Ability one: Rage Rush – Charfge forward with the protection of Diamond Skin.

Rage Rush – Charfge forward with the protection of Diamond Skin. Ability two: Power Slam – Slam the ground for an area damage melee attack.

Power Slam – Slam the ground for an area damage melee attack. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Diamond Skin – Grants Armor while Rage Rush or Power Slam is active. Berserker – Kills refresh all ability energy.



Crew bonus: Breacher – Faster dodge cooldown.

Teo

Combat trait: Rapid Reposition – Increased mobility for brief duration after dodge.

Rapid Reposition – Increased mobility for brief duration after dodge. Primary weapon: ZEG-12 Guild Gard Rifle

ZEG-12 Guild Gard Rifle Secondary weapon: CL ROC 99 Guild Guard Sidearm

Ability one: Smoke Grenade – Detonates in a cloud of smoke that blocks sight.

Smoke Grenade – Detonates in a cloud of smoke that blocks sight. Ability two: Cluster Grenade – Frag grenade that scatters secondary explosives in a tight area.

Cluster Grenade – Frag grenade that scatters secondary explosives in a tight area. Movement style: Double jump, double dodge.

Double jump, double dodge. Passive ability: Tactical Weapon Sights – Can see enemies through smoke while aiming down sights.

Crew bonus: Ranger – Improved weapon recoil.

Vale

Combat trait: Enduring Aim – Aiming down sights with the Sniper Rifle grants Damage Resist.

Enduring Aim – Aiming down sights with the Sniper Rifle grants Damage Resist. Primary weapon: Monarch “Long 52” Sniper Rifle

Monarch “Long 52” Sniper Rifle Secondary weapon: Monarch Sidearm

Ability one: Leap – Bionically enhanced vertical leap.

Leap – Bionically enhanced vertical leap. Ability two: Trip Mine – Thrown mine that attaches to surfaces and detonated when triggered by an enemy.

Trip Mine – Thrown mine that attaches to surfaces and detonated when triggered by an enemy. Movement style: Double jump.

Double jump. Passive ability: Peak Performance – Faster rifle handling on critical hit. Critical Eye – Track low health enemies through walls.



Crew bonus: Warden – Longer weapon range.

This is the current full roster in Concord. This article will be updated with more information when new Freerunners are announced.

