Image Credit: Bethesda
freegunner selection screen in concord
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Concord

Concord – Freegunner variants and Combat Traits, explained

Not all Freegunners are built the same.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 04:41 pm

Concord is a five-vs-five hero shooter, which isn’t a new genre, but it introduces some wrinkles to the formula to make things interesting.

One of those wrinkles is variants, which are slightly different versions of the game’s playable characters (called Freegunners) that can be unlocked via gameplay to provide different modifiers and perks to your gameplay with each one.

Here’s everything you need to know about Freegunner variants in Concord.

What are Freegunner variants in Concord?

Lennox I and Lennox II variants in Concord
Hey, you look familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Freegunner variants in Concord are slightly different versions of each of the game’s characters, and they sometimes differ in appearance or abilities.

In your Freerunner menu, you can see a number on the bottom left of each character’s picture. That is which variant they are. For example, you can see Lennox I and Lennox II above. Each variant is denoted with a Roman numeral.

Every Freegunner in Concord is a variant, and each variant comes with a different Combat Trait. Building your Crew in the Crew Builder by choosing different Freegunners and variants has various effects on gameplay.

What are Combat Traits in Concord?

Lennox II Combat Trait in Concord
Still Lennox, but different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Combat Traits are different gameplay modifiers for variants in Concord, like perks. For example, my Lennox II in the image above has the Extended Mag trait (extra ammo for both weapons), while Lennox I has Dodge Reload (reloads equipped weapon during dodge).

Lennox’s core gameplay abilities stay the same between variants, but the Combat Trait is different, and unlocking different variants can also unlock different skins for the Freegunners.

How to get more Freerunner variants in Concord

How to get Freegunner variants in Concord
Teo II is different from Teo I. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, it appears the main way of unlocking Freegunners is by completing challenges in the Job Board menu under the Seasonal sub-menu. For example, I got a challenge to unlock Teo II by dealing 12,000 total damage with Teo.

There may be more ways to unlock new variants, but as of now, it looks as though the main way to get them is via progression by playing the game.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Scott Duwe
