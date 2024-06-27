Image Credit: Bethesda
Two characters from Sony's hero shooter Concord.
Image via Sony
Concord

How to get access to Concord beta test

The hero shooter aims a summer launch.
Andrej Barovic
  and 
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 11:38 am

Concord, a new hero shooter by Firewalk Studios and Sony, was revealed at the May 30 State of Play for both PlayStation and PC players. There’s no shortage of competition in the hero shooter genre, but the studio filled to the brim with FPS dev experience is going to give it their best shot.

Concord is set to launch later this year on August 23, but there are two beta weekend scheduled for July if you want to get in on the action early.

How to get Concord beta access

Concord character holding a big weapon.
Concord has a tough task ahead against a market saturated with hero shooters and live service games. Image via Sony.

Concord will host an early access beta weekend from July 12-14, followed by an open beta weekend from July 18-21. Both weekends will allow players to play on either PC or PlayStation.

To get access to the Concord early access beta, you will need to pre-order the game either through the PlayStation store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store. However, any player that pre-orders any edition of Concord will get five additional early access beta codes they can share with friends. So if you or one friend are willing to pre-order the game, you can bring a whole squad with you into the early access weekend.

The open beta weekend will be free for any and all PS5 and PC players. Both beta weekends will support crossplay between PS5 and PC. A PlayStation Network account is required to play on either platform.

Both July beta weekends should almost all the features that will be in the full August release, including all 16 playable Freegunners, four maps and three modes during the early access beta weekend, with an additional map and mode to be added for the open weekend.

Concord needs to come out strong during its beta weekends, after its gameplay trailer was panned by its audience as “generic looking” during State of Play.

