Concord open beta release countdown: Exact start time and date

Concord, a new action hero shooter from Firewalk Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, is fast approaching and players will be given a whole two weekends to test the game out via the early access and open beta periods this July.

The five-versus-five hero shooter’s beta comes jam-packed with content and is basically a final test for the devs and servers alike ahead of its highly anticipated launch in August. Here’s everything you need to know about the Concord open beta.

When does the Concord open beta go live?

Two action-packed weekends! Image via PlayStation

The open beta for Concord is split into two segments; an early access beta weekend from July 12 to 14, and a general open beta from July 18 to 21. Here’s a countdown to mark the beginning of the early access beta and the general open beta for Concord.

Concord July early access beta

Concord open beta (all players)

The early access beta is only open to Concord players who preordered the title on PlayStation 5 or PC. Players who preordered will be given five codes to give out to friends to play the early access weekend, but everyone will need a PlayStation Network account to participate.

The open beta weekend is available for all players and concludes July 21, a month or so out from the launch of the full game on Aug. 23.

What’s in the Concord beta?

By weekend two, five maps and four game modes will be available to try. Image via FireWalk Studios

Concord players will be able to try out all 16 Freegunners that will be available with the launch as well as four maps and three game modes: Trophy Hunt, Cargo Run, and Clash Point. A fifth map and a fourth game mode, Area Control, will be exclusively available during the free open beta on July 18. You’ll be able to play with friends across both console and PC, with crossplay enabled during both weekends.

Firewalk will also premier the first “cinematic vignette”—a brief clip that acts as a weekly lore entry, giving players a glimpse into the Northstar Crew and their story.

