Concord release countdown: Exact start time and date

PlayStation Studios’ new hero shooter, Concord, is coming surprisingly soon. Sony’s throwing its hat in the ring among games like Overwatch, VALORANT, and Marvel Rivals with a competitive release date that gives little time for the reveal trailer hype to die down.

Concord has the raw materials for a solid hero shooter. Charismatic and memorable characters, bright visuals, and enough ex-Bungie employees behind the scenes to make Halo fans sit up straight. This doesn’t guarantee Concord’s success, but if you’re excited to dig in and see what the game has to offer, check out our release countdown below.

Concord release time and date

Concord launches for PS5 and PC on August 23. Sony and Firewalk Studios have yet to announce an official launch hour, so the countdown is set to midnight CT.

Concord is described as a “5v5 character-driven, first-person multiplayer shooter set in the Concord galaxy.” The heroes are called Freegunners, and five were shown in the announcement trailer, but Firewalk Studios is clearly putting a lot of care into fleshing out their personalities.

There will be new cinematic vignettes every week post-launch that, according to Firewalk, “feature ongoing narrative arcs that grow the characters’ stories, relationships, and unpack the broader Concord galaxy and life as a Freegunner.” The visual detail of the one cinematic vignette currently released is superb, which does call into question how many weeks in a row Firewalk will be able to release these until they need to break for production time.

Regardless, Concord’s close release date and polished look are reasons to be excited.

