Helldivers 2 beats God of War Ragnarok to become Sony’s fastest-selling game ever

Helldivers 2 has set a new record as Sony’s fastest-selling launch game in history, eclipsing God of War: Ragnarok to claim the honor.

A whopping 12 million copies of Helldivers 2 were sold across PC and PlayStation 5 in the first 12 weeks after launch, compared to the 11 million in 10 weeks achieved by God of War: Ragnarok in 2023.

Good signs. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

As reported by VGC, Sony admitted Helldivers 2 has been “exceeding expectations” during a financial results call for the year ending March 31, 2024, as part of a record year for revenue for the gaming division.

The record year comes despite failing to hit targets for the number of PS5 consoles sold, having shipped 20.8 million during the fiscal year, and the period until March 2025 is expected to see a revenue decrease with “no major existing franchise titles” in the next 12 months.

Helldivers 2’s continued success is great news for Sony, however, despite the rocky few weeks for the title after the controversial change to require PC players to connect to a PSN account.

Sony eventually reversed the decision, though only after other Sony titles were also review-bombed due to the news, yet Helldivers 2 remains unavailable to new players in most countries where PSN isn’t accessible.

A response from Steam seemingly confirmed it was Sony’s decision to delist Helldivers 2 in some countries, showing that while the battle against the mandatory PSN connection has been won, the war is far from over.

Still, Helldivers 2 boasted a 24-hour peak on Steam of over 95,000 players in the past 24 hours, according to SteamDB, though this is significantly short of the all-time peak of over 450,000 set three months ago.

Those numbers don’t include players on PlayStation, however, so the concurrent player count is likely to be significantly higher.

