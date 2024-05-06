Several Helldivers battle on a hill in front of a huge PlayStation Online logo.
Helldivers 2

Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage

A big win for democracy.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: May 5, 2024 11:55 pm

After a huge outcry from the Helldivers 2 community over the weekend, Sony has today heeded player concerns and reversed its decision to make PSN account linking mandatory.

The news came in a short statement shared by Sony its @PlayStation account on X (formerly Twitter) late on Sunday evening. In the release, which has already been viewed more than 21 million times, the publisher said it had taken all the weekend’s feedback “to heart” and confirmed the impending May 6 update (and its expected May 30 follow-up) that would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking would no longer happen.

An airborne Helldiver aiming his weapon with an explosion in the background.
Sony shared a statement late on Sunday evening. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players, and your feedback has been invaluable,” Sony’s statement concluded. “Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

The surprise Sunday development comes after Sony’s move to make PSN account linking mandatory for anyone wanting to play Helldivers 2 caused millions to lose access to the game. As the number of blocked players grew, so did the chorus of angry fans across Reddit and other social media platforms.

This breaking story is being updated…

