Sony backflips on Helldivers 2 account linking plans after weekend of outrage

After a huge outcry from the Helldivers 2 community over the weekend, Sony has today heeded player concerns and reversed its decision to make PSN account linking mandatory.

Recommended Videos

The news came in a short statement shared by Sony its @PlayStation account on X (formerly Twitter) late on Sunday evening. In the release, which has already been viewed more than 21 million times, the publisher said it had taken all the weekend’s feedback “to heart” and confirmed the impending May 6 update (and its expected May 30 follow-up) that would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking would no longer happen.

Sony shared a statement late on Sunday evening. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players, and your feedback has been invaluable,” Sony’s statement concluded. “Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.



We’re still… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2024

The surprise Sunday development comes after Sony’s move to make PSN account linking mandatory for anyone wanting to play Helldivers 2 caused millions to lose access to the game. As the number of blocked players grew, so did the chorus of angry fans across Reddit and other social media platforms.

This breaking story is being updated…

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more