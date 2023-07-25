The Ornate Key is one of the many items in Remnant 2 you will accidentally find while playing and will have no idea what to do with it. The item description doesn’t give you any clues about it, and you just instinctively will know it’s supposed to open a lockbox, based on a note you find along with it.

You first have to find the Ornate Lockbox, then open it with the key to get a special item locked inside, and finally decide what to do with that, since you have two options. Here’s a full guide on what to do with the Ornate Key.

Where to find the Ornate Key

In The Widow’s Court area inside the world of Yaesha, you might eventually run into the dead body of a soldier, closer to the far half of the area. The body will hold the Ornate Key and a note that tells the bearer to look for the box in the court but to not open it. We don’t care, so we will do both anyway.

Your next step is finding the Ornate Lockbox in that same area.

How to find and open the Ornate Lockbox

The Ornate Lockbox is located inside a room hidden behind an illusionary wall in the underground of the Widow’s Court. Remnant 2 maps can have random elements, but this area seems to be very similar, if not the same, across any game. I found the room by going underground in the far right half of the map, going downstairs from one of the ruined buildings until I found a hill and a waterfall. You can check the last part of the path in the video below.

The path to the secret room with the Ornate Lockbox. Video by Dot Esports

After you get past the waterfall, go to the end of the room in front of you and you will find that the wall on your left is an illusion you can go right through. Do so and climb up the room with the elevator at the end of the hall.

You will be in a bedroom, and an object will be glowing red on the table. It’s the Ornate Lockbox. Grab it, interact with it in your inventory, and interact with it again to select the Ornate Key. You will open the box and get the Thaen Seed item.

Where to take the Thaen Seed

You have two options to use the Thaen Seed: Give it to the Pan Empress in the Red Throne at Yaesha, or plant it in the community garden at Ward 13.

If you choose to plant it at Ward 13, you will have to interact with the soil and select the Thaen Seed to plant it. Then, all you have to do is play the game normally and check back at the community garden from time to time until the seed becomes a tree. When it does, you’ll be able to get the Mature Thaen Fruit, which will revive you if you take a fatal blow.

If you take it to the Pan Empress—the one that tasks you with killing the Abomination to give you nothing in return—she will give you the Burden of the Rebel Ring in return. This ring is very powerful, reducing your skill cooldowns by 15 percent and increasing your Relic use speed by 25 percent.

The Burden of the Rebel is great for ability-heavy Archetypes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I personally took my Thaen Seed to the Pan Empress, and I’ve been finding the ring to be very useful. I regret it a bit, since getting a free resurrect from the mature fruit can be great in those difficult boss fights. If you’re playing on higher difficulties or struggle a lot with defeating tough enemies, planting the seed might be a better choice.

