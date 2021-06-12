What platforms will Battlefield 2042 release on?

Battlefield 2042 is the upcoming title in the iconic franchise that allows players to fight large-scale skirmishes in the not-so-distant future. Players will need to deal with enemy players and environmental hazards like sandstorms and other extreme conditions. The game will be available on several platforms at launch, but there are a few differences fans should know.

Battlefield 2042 launches on Oct. 22 on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. PC players can enjoy the game through Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games store. Players can enjoy the game on last-gen consoles, but these platforms only support 64-player lobbies. All other platforms support 128 lobbies and massive-scale maps.

Fans can enjoy seven maps at launch ranging from sprawling urban environments to a mountain top in Antarctica. Each map features unique environmental hazards that change the pace and tempo of each match. More maps will likely appear during the seasons, which will continuously update the game with content.

Battlefield 2042 also features 10 specialists based on the original four classes from previous titles. Each specialist has unique abilities and traits that give their team an edge in specific situations. The game also includes the popular Conquest and Breakthrough modes alongside a new Hazard Zone game mode. Fans can expect an announced game mode that is a “love letter” to core fans.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on almost every major console on Oct. 22.